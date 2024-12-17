Main Component Technician (60821)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Sandviken
2024-12-17
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Sandviken
, Falun
, Borlänge
, Ludvika
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have interest in mechanical and heavy machinery? Are you structured in your way of working and like collaborating to complete tasks as well as working on physical projects? Then we have the position for you! Vestas is looking for a Main Component Technician!
Region NCE > Onshore North & West > Main Component SE/FI
Vestas North & Western Europe is a sales business unit covering Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, England, Scotland, and Ireland. We are responsible for the sales, installation, and service of wind farms throughout these regions. We plan to be a key business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas North & Western Europe a welcoming workplace. The Service department is responsible for service and maintenance of the wind farms within North and Western Europe. The department has an open and informal culture, where teamwork and good communication is the key to our growth.
You will have the opportunity to join our Special Task team, in an growing industry and in a team of highly motivated employees. To meet the growth in Wind Turbines all over our region, we want to meet the future demand in our area of responsibility by onboarding additional Main Component Technicians in our Special Task department.
Responsibilities
Special Task is responsible for the latest technology and the new initiatives in service to build and share the knowledge within Service. We have in addition to our regular tasks in the North & Western Region, we also have the responsibility to support our Special Task colleagues elsewhere in the region.
In this position you will be a part of our highly skilled Special Task Main Component team, where you will have an important role in delivering services and solutions that fulfills our customers' expectations, while always keeping high standards for safety, work ethics and cost optimization.
Your primarily tasks will be:
Work with replacement and reparations of main components
Secure that Vestas procedures and instructions are followed, especially in relation to safety rules and policies
Continuously give input and ideas to improvements on technical documentation, work instructions and certification processes
Perform special tasks (up tower repairs, main component replacements, etc.)
Qualifications
Qualified mechanical experience (automotive, agricultural, marine or similar)
Fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken
Microsoft Office package (such as Outlook and Excel) experience
Drivers license B in Sweden
Competencies
High level of safety awareness
Motivated by teamwork and a positive mindset
Structured and methodical when reporting and ensuring data discipline
Resourceful and able to solve issues even if no support is available
Flexible towards changing work schedules and rotations to meet planning demands
Good physical condition and ability to handle heavy lifts and work from heights
What we offer
We offer a job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
Your primary work location could be Järbo, Lingo or Sundsvall, Sweden. The schedule is a rotation schedule of 16/12.
You should expect some travel activity, approximately 200 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 16.01.2025. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574)
Spelbovägen 9 (visa karta
)
811 71 JÄRBO Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Järbo Jobbnummer
9065310