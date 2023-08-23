Machine Vision Engineer
Northvolt has an exciting job offer as a Machine Vision Engineer to join our team in Skellefteå.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
You will build and employ a variety of tools for visualising, debugging, and validating various layers in the vision pipeline.
You will compose algorithms to process massive amounts of manufacturing data for inline and offline processing.
Develop, test, and deploy state of the art software systems for automation, data collection and machine learning applications
Collaborate with a cross-functional group of experts across the company to make sure we build the right things together for the right reasons
Keep up with the state of the art in software, distributed systems, and engineering processes, as well as develop more domain knowledge in related areas
Help us build a great team and make Northvolt a great place to work
Skills & Requirements:
Degree in relevant field
Strong understanding of engineering fundamentals and ability to apply them toward manufacturing process development.
Expertise with the most common vision and measurement systems
Practical knowledge of cameras, lenses, optics, lighting, and other image capture and processing.
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.
