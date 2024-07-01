Machine Safety Specialist for the Global HSE Organization
2024-07-01
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
Join Scania's Transformation Journey
Scania is shifting from a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a provider of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Our commitment to innovation and growth drives our success, and we need dedicated professionals to help us lead the change.
At Scania, we prioritize change management and support our employees and stakeholders in adopting new strategies, technologies, and processes. Our vision is Scania Care - Zero Harm, and our strategic goals are set to achieve this ambitious vision.
As we undergo this exciting transformation, you will have significant opportunities to influence our work methods. The Södertälje operation offers a familiar, engaging, and inclusive workplace culture. If you are passionate about machine safety and knowledgeable about Scania's PEIP and TFP processes, we want to hear from you.
Role Purpose
As a Machine Safety Specialist, you will ensure compliance with legal requirements and Scania's standards for the machines we acquire. This includes providing strategic support and proactive advice to our production engineering organization, acting as an independent expert to mitigate workplace risks, and raising safety awareness within the company.
Key Responsibilities
Support and guide machine investment projects regarding safety issues within the PEIP process.
Keep stakeholders informed about new and updated legislation and Scania requirements.
Offer guidance and participate in investigations of complex incidents involving machinery.
Conduct risk assessments within investment projects and review technical solutions for compliance.
Undertake business trips related to supplier visits, delivery inspections, and urgent actions critical to Scania's operations.
Validate Production Certificates before commissioning.
Participate in Green Arrow/TED projects (R&D).
Monitor developments in regulations like the Machinery Directive and work equipment usage.
Actively participate in forums, meetings, and committees related to machine safety.
Qualifications
Trained engineer in mechanics or electrical engineering, or equivalent experience, preferably in the manufacturing industry.
Certified Machine Safety Specialist/Expert.
Trained Occupational Safety Engineer with knowledge of occupational risks and legislation.
Knowledge of relevant legislation such as ATEX, PED, and standardization related to the Machinery Directive.
Basic knowledge of construction site safety coordination.
Curiosity, drive, and a structured approach.
Strong collaboration and communication skills.
Ability to adapt to changing conditions and work from a business benefit perspective.
Good digital skills and proficiency in Swedish and English.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Additional Information
This role is limited from October 2024 to December 2025, with the possibility of extension.
Contact: Kristoffer Linde, Head of Machine Safety Specialists at Group H&S. Telefonnummer: +46 73-668 83 18, Email: kristoffer.linde@scania.com
Application
Submit your cover letter, CV, and copies of certificates by August 19, 2024.
