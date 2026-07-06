Machine Learning Engineer / Data Scientist
2mnordic It Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 2mnordic It Consulting AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
2MNordic is a Swedish IT consulting company. Since 2001, we've helped our customers to re-engineer, digitalize, manage and operate their most essential product development, advancing the ways of working that improve customer experiences, heighten efficiency and lower operating costs to deliver clear outcomes and topline growth. We have the pleasure to work with many varying companies across a couple of industries.
Our highest priority is to create best customer experience by working across different skill sets, technologies and locations as a cohesive team with our customers delivering digital solutions that drive their business growth and increase operating efficiency.
NOTE its 100% Onsite in Malmö, with start date ASAP.
Senior Machine Learning Engineer / Data Scientist
Are you passionate about applying machine learning to solve real-world problems at scale?
We are looking for an experienced Machine Learning Engineer or Data Scientist to develop intelligent solutions that improve data quality, automate analysis, and generate valuable business insights.
You will work across the full machine learning lifecycle—from experimentation and model development to production deployment and continuous improvement.
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and deploy machine learning models.
Build scalable data pipelines and software solutions.
Analyze large datasets to improve quality and generate actionable insights.
Develop and optimize NLP and machine learning solutions.
Integrate machine learning models into production systems.
Collaborate with software engineers, data engineers, and domain experts.
Take ownership of features throughout the entire development lifecycle.
Required Qualifications
Strong programming skills in Python.
Solid experience in Machine Learning and Data Science.
Experience with LLMs, prompt engineering, and agent-based AI solutions.
Experience with frameworks such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, Scikit-learn, Keras, Pandas, and NumPy.
Strong understanding of supervised and unsupervised machine learning algorithms.
Experience building scalable production-ready ML solutions.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication skills in English.
Meritorious
Experience with Java or Scala.
Knowledge of NLP, Information Retrieval, Data Mining, or Predictive Analytics.
Experience building statistical or predictive models.
Personal Profile
You are curious, analytical, and motivated by solving challenging problems with data. You enjoy working collaboratively, taking ownership, and turning research into production-ready solutions that create real business value.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: amanda.broome@2mnordic.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Data Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 2MNordic IT Consulting AB
(org.nr 556593-8973)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Malmö Jobbnummer
9993113