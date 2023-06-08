Machine Learning Engineer
Etraveli Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-06-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
About Etraveli Group
We are an innovative and modern organization built on a foundation of e-commerce and travel-technology expertise. We want our customers to experience the world, while we take care of the technology that enables traveling. In addition to having one of the market's most sophisticated technical solutions for connecting travelers and flights, we've partnered with Booking.com (exclusive partnership in Europe), Google Flights, Skyscanner and Kayak. Successful in e-commerce, on the edge of technology development and with vast experience in the travel industry-we are able to offer you the best of three worlds.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies, having recurring Hackatons, Dev weeks and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
We are a happy and open bunch of people who enjoy our work and enjoy working together.
Working with us you get access to resources and great professionals to help grow in your role.
We are playing to win and will be committed to supporting you on your Etraveli-journey.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently on the lookout for a Machine Learning Engineer, to become part of our tight-knit team in Gothenburg, that closely collaborates with the respective team in Greece. In those teams, we are continuously looking to find new ways of working that decrease complexity and provide the tools for their members to do their best work.
The role
As a Machine Learning Engineer, you will combine your technical skills to develop the software foundation needed for complex, large scale, insight analytics. In our ML Team, which consists of 15 people in Sweden and Greece, you will work closely with Data Scientists, ML Engineers and data engineers to develop high impact machine learning solutions with excellent performance. In addition to this you will focus on improving tracking and visualization of models, data, and experiments together with the team towards stakeholders and business users. You will also have the opportunity to drive standardization and evolve our ML platform.
Main responsibilities
Design and implement applications around machine learning models for pricing, conversion and revenue
Refine and maintain existing services and automated pipelines that run, monitor, and retrain machine learning models
Optimize and create new data integrations both for input and output together with Data Engineers and core engine backend developers
Select, evaluate and integrate industry leading systems, applications and tooling that are required for the ML projects, ensuring scalability, performance and maintainability.
Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software
To handle the complexity of our business we use the best-of-breed tools and processes in the ML domain, where data flows need to be optimal. You will get the possibility to learn more about, and get hands-on experience of, adjacent fields like Data Science, ML Pipeline Architecture and Platform Engineering.
Requirements
Minimum of 3 years of experience as a Machine Learning Engineer or similar role
A degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
Strong programming skills in Python. Java is a plus
Knowledge in web frameworks for building APIs in Python such as Flask or FastAPI
Experience with data manipulation and analysis using SQL and other relevant tools
Knowledge of software development, best practices and version control systems like Git
Exposure to data mining and machine learning libraries and frameworks with interest in learning more
Excellent command of spoken and written English
The Perks
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. But not just that.
What else do we offer?
Office in the City - We are located on Kungsgatan in central Gothenburg, just a stone's throw away from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Conferences - We believe in personal development and continuous education. We continuously organize internal trainings and workshops so that we can learn from each other.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Hackaton and Dev week - We believe in fostering creativity and testing new things. Therefore, we have recurring Hackaton and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning.
Welcome to Etraveli Group. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684)
411 19 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7862445