Pink Nectarine Health AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-03Machine Learning EngineerIn 2021, the Nectarine HealthTM at Home is launched in the US market. Within a few years time, the product portfolio will consist of not only the B2C product, but also a range of customized products for partners globally. As a back-end developer at Nectarine Health you will be part of the team responsible for Nectarines cloud platform, including reliability, security and feature development. The back-end is a sophisticated system providing infrastructure for the AI models as well as a data streaming pipeline connecting the data streams from our IoT devices to our customers and end users.Description of the roleNectarine Health's AI team is responsible for extracting and delivering life-critical insights with high reliability and accuracy from large amounts of sensor data. We are looking for a Machine Learning Engineer to join our team in Stockholm on a full time basis. You will play an important role in this position by applying your skills in machine learning, software, and data engineering disciplines. You will be working closely with other machine learning engineers, as well as with backenders and DevOps engineers. Technology-wise you will work in a tech landscape of Python, TensorFlow/Keras, Apache Spark, and Google Cloud Platform as the primary frameworks. You will exercise your creativity and strong analytical skills to translate business requirements into AI products and solutions. Taking on this role, you are welcomed to an environment where quality work is encouraged, noticed, and rewarded and where individuals carry significant responsibility. You have a desire to work in a startup environment, collaborating and taking initiative independently. You are self-propelled, a great team player, solution-driven and open-minded with meticulous attention to details and a passion for continuous improvement.In this role you will:Research and develop new AI/ML model architectures for a wide variety of e-health challenges.Develop and deploy real-time streaming AI models on distributed data pipelines at scale in production.Assist in data collection and labelling.Build, deploy, and maintain data pipelines with a highly scalable distributed architecture, for streaming, events, and batch data in a cloud environment.Write unit and integration tests and perform debugging, code reviews and develop processes for improving code quality.Work with cloud architects and backenders to define robust architectures, pipelines and workflows.Work with DevOps on CI/CD to ensure delivering code changes more frequently and reliably.Qualifications3+ years of experience in developing and deploying machine learning products, and maintaining scalable and high-performance data pipelines in production environments.Excellent programming skills in Python and SQL.Proficient with the deep learning framework TensorFlow/Keras.Experience with design and training of complex machine learning and deep learning models and architecture, including CNN, RNN, SVM, boosting, decision trees.Proficiency in statistical analysis and data visualization.Experience with training and deploying ML models on Cloud platforms such as GCP or AWS.Competent with Apache Spark, especially Spark Engine and Spark DataFrame API.Experience with streaming data infrastructure, such as Kafka, Websockets, and Spark Streaming, as well as data serialization protocols, such as Protobuf.Experience working with various DBMS and interfacing data from several different sources including PostgreSQL, ClickHouse DB, BigQuery, GraphQL, and Google Cloud Storage or similar.Experience with Agile software development methodologies.Experience with Git or other version control software.Experience with container orchestration of production environments (Docker and Kubernetes).Exposure to DevOps and CI/CD.The followings are considered as merits:Background in math and signal processing.Experience in applied research.Working experience in the Health Tech sector.Experience with IMU sensor data.GoLang and Scala programming.Your Github profile showing your side projects.We expect you to have excellent English communication skills. We are an international team and our corporate language is English.You enjoy working in a fast paced environment that is about to grow out of the startup phase and enter the challenging and fun phase of scaling up into a global business.About Nectarine HealthNectarine Health's goal is to give older people the confidence to live independently in their own home for longer. We believe that better, more intelligent tools can help society maintain high quality care for its ageing global population.Nectarine HealthTM home care system is an AI-based health-tech designed to give seniors the confidence to live independently in their own homes for longer, without having to compromise on their privacy or dignity. It offers peace of mind to caregivers by providing tailored alerts and wellbeing insights. Nectarine Health system combines a state-of-the-art, discreet, and life-proof wristband and IoT platform that streams sensor data 24/7 in real-time. Artificial intelligence allows us to automate alerts and supports proactive healthcare by detecting both acute events and patterns of behaviour which might otherwise go unnoticed.Nectarine Health is an international company with headquarters in Gamla Stan, Stockholm, Sweden. As a company, we are geographically distributed over several countries. Our research & development organization is mainly located in the company head office in Sweden, while the commercial teams are organized close to the geographical market. As a company we have embraced remote work. If the nature of your work allows you to work remotely we are supportive of you doing so, given that you settle a balance between working at the office and remote in agreement with your manager.We are expanding rapidly and looking for those passionate about building state-of-the-art products and services, who want to join our quest to support seniors living independently, healthier and happier in their own homes for longer and who are excited by our global ambitions.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-03Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-20Pink Nectarine Health AB5845239