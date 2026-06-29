Machine Learning Engineer
Nextory AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nextory AB i Stockholm
You know that bit where every company says they're "changing the world"? Yeah, it can feel a little forced. But we like to think our story actually has some realness to it.
Our story begins with Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, who came to Sweden from Syria as kids and discovered that books could be a bridge - helping them learn the language, understand the culture, and explore new worlds.
A thought emerged, what if everyone could have that? And just like that, Nextory was born - your all-access pass to read, listen, and discover new perspectives without limits.
And now, we're on a quest to find a Machine Learning Engineer.
Let us tell you about the role 📖 As a Machine Learning Engineer at Nextory, you'll build the systems that power how users discover, understand, and engage with books. You'll work across AI agents, search, recommendations, retrieval, and product experiences, turning advances in AI into features that users interact with every day.
Some examples of what you'll be doing:
Build intelligent recommendation, search, and discovery systems that help users find their next favorite book and connect with the right content faster.
Use AI, user behavior, and content understanding to continuously improve relevance, engagement, and user experience.
Design, build, and operate scalable machine learning systems using LLMs, retrieval, recommendation, and agent technologies.
Collaborate across product and engineering teams to deliver reliable AI-powered features with measurable user impact.
Your story so far 👀 We believe you're an experienced engineer who enjoys solving complex problems and turning emerging technology into products that people love using. You are comfortable moving between product thinking and technical implementation, and you thrive in environments where experimentation, ownership, and fast iteration are part of everyday work.
We also believe that you have:
BSc in Computer Science or another relevant field, or equivalent work experience.
At least 3 years of experience in a similar role
Strong programming skills in Python.
Experience working with AI agents and agent-based systems.
Experience building and shipping LLM-powered features to production.
The Nextory way of working 🏠 At Nextory, we believe a strong and inclusive culture is key to our success and that culture flourishes when we meet and collaborate in person as much as possible. That's why we spend the majority of the working time at our beautiful office!
We are based in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Paris and Bangalore. Our hybrid work policy includes four days in the office and Wednesdays as a work-from-home day.
Your next story starts here 💫 We look forward to your application 💫. Applications are reviewed continuously, but please note that due to summer vacations, our response times may be a little longer than usual. If you have any questions about the role, please contact erika.thorslund@nextory.com
.
Please note that we do not offer relocation and that a six-month probationary period applies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7985831-2075446". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nextory AB
(org.nr 556708-4149), https://career.nextory.com
Norrtullsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
113 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nextory Jobbnummer
9983339