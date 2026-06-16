Machine Learning Engineer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
Implement, test and maintain AI/ML solutions that ensure reliable, scalable, and high-quality production-grade deliveries.
Contribute to the design and refinement of AI/ML features and services in collaboration with more experienced engineers.
Participate in development activities such as code reviews, testing, and monitoring to ensure product quality, maintainability, and performance.
Troubleshoot and resolve software, infrastructure, or data-related issues within existing AI/ML solutions.
Collaborate with peers and stakeholders to clarify requirements and translate business needs into technical implementation tasks.
Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives by suggesting enhancements to processes, tooling and engineering best practices.
Stay updated on emerging AI/ML technologies, tools, and ways of working to continuously strengthen engineering capabilities.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be part of a cross-functional product team with other ML engineers, data scientists, data analysts and product manager, as well as collaborating with business stakeholders, solution architects and engineering manager(s) in order to build and enhance AI-powered solutions that drive innovation and efficiency across H&M.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Strong Python programing skills and experience with tools, frameworks and technologies relevant to AI/ML development.
Solid understanding of software engineering principles, testing methodologies, and best practices for building maintainable software solutions.
Experience with cloud technologies and cloud-based AI/ML development, preferably on GCP and with Vertex AI.
Thorough understanding of AI/ML algorithms, development lifecycle, MLOps practices and production-grade AI/ML solution development.
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot software, infrastructure, and data-related issues.
Practical experience in working with version control systems such as Git and Agile development practices.
And people who have
Strong collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to work effectively across cross-functional teams and communicate technical topics to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Ability to contribute to requirement analysis and translate business needs into technical implementation tasks together with more experienced engineers.
Ability to independently drive implementation work, while also understanding when to seek support, alignment or escalation when needed.
Attention to quality, maintainability and engineering standards in delivered AI/ML solutions, with a mindset focused on continuous improvement.
Proactive and curious mindset with passion for technology, innovation and continuously strengthening team efficiency, engineering culture and ways of working.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9965144