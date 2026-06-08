Machine Learning Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a product team working with AI/ML solutions in a supply chain environment where reliable data-driven products can create clear business impact. In this role, you will help develop, maintain and improve machine learning solutions across different stages of the lifecycle, from implementation and testing to troubleshooting and continuous improvement.
You will work in a technical setting where software engineering best practices matter just as much as ML knowledge. The role suits you if you enjoy solving complex problems, making thoughtful implementation decisions and contributing to robust, maintainable solutions. It is a great opportunity to work hands-on with modern AI/ML development in a product-focused team where you can influence both quality and technical direction.
Job DescriptionYou will develop, maintain and improve AI/ML solutions used in a supply chain context.
You will analyze, troubleshoot and resolve issues in existing machine learning solutions with varying complexity.
You will contribute across the AI/ML development lifecycle and help move work forward in each phase.
You will apply software engineering principles, algorithms, data structures and design patterns to create scalable and maintainable solutions.
You will suggest and implement appropriate testing procedures based on different software testing methodologies.
You will write and refine user stories and communicate technical details clearly with your team and relevant stakeholders.
You will apply coding standards, best practices and design patterns to improve code quality, maintainability and performance.
You will make informed implementation decisions based on requirements, technical context and organizational standards.
You will work independently with technical challenges while collaborating closely when needed to solve problems efficiently.
RequirementsApplicable working experience or a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Machine Learning or a related technical field.
Strong knowledge of Python.
Solid understanding of software development principles, algorithms, data structures and design patterns.
Solid understanding of common AI/ML algorithms and paradigms.
Experience with version control systems such as Git.
Experience with MLOps.
Experience with Google Cloud Platform and cloud-based development.
Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.
Ability to understand and contribute across different phases of the AI/ML development lifecycle.
Understanding of software testing methodologies and the ability to suggest and implement suitable testing procedures.
Ability to communicate technical details clearly with both team members and stakeholders.
Good understanding of coding standards, best practices and design patterns, and how to apply them to complex technical problems.
Ability to work independently and resolve technical challenges with good judgment.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7868821-2040517". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9951874