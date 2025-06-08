Machine Learning Engineer
2025-06-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Weon Galaxy AB i Göteborg
Background
Weon.ai is a Swedish tech startup launched in 2020, with a mission to transform the online fashion shopping experience. The company's core offering is an AI-driven virtual fitting solution that enables users to try on clothes digitally. As part of our mission to revolutionize the online fashion experience, we are expanding our Applied Machine Learning group with a key role focused on developing and deploying state-of-the-art machine learning models.
The role
You will join the founding team and work alongside a dedicated and skilled team in a high-growth startup environment. Your contribution will be centered around development of state-of-the-art computer vision models, ranging from more traditional models such as segmentation and detection to the latest generative diffusion approaches.
Qualifications:
Master's degree from Computer Science, Engineering Physics or similar
Work experience from developing computer vision models
Work experience from developing and deploying diffusion models
Past experience from start-ups
Ability to thrive in fast-paced environment
Work from our offices in Gothenburg
