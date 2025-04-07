Machine Learning Engineer
2025-04-07
We are Fortum and Hiven
Fortum is a Nordic energy company. Our purpose is to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together. We are one of the cleanest energy producers in Europe and our actions are guided by our ambitious environmental targets. We generate and deliver clean energy reliably and help industries to decarbonize their processes and grow. Our core operations in the Nordics comprise of efficient, CO2-free power generation as well as reliable supply of electricity and district heat to private and business customers. For our ~5 000 employees, we commit to be a safe, and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com
Hiven is one of Fortum's digital ventures for a cleaner future. Hiven is an innovative new service for companies wanting to deliver greener and smarter services to their customers. Hiven's products include services such as smart charging with cloud-to-cloud connectivity to electric vehicles and electric vehicle chargers - and smart heating with cloud-to-cloud connectivity to heating appliances. All these devices are connected to Hiven to be steered in a smarter way.
About the role
At Fortum, we value creativity, collaboration, and the power of data-driven decision-making. You will have the opportunity to develop your skills in a supportive environment, with access to the latest tools and technologies.
We offer competitive compensation packages, professional growth opportunities, and the satisfaction of knowing your efforts are contributing to a sustainable future for generations to come. If you are ready to make a difference and embrace the challenge of transforming the energy landscape, Fortum is the place for you.
Join Fortum's Data Science & Optimization team to play a key role in our digitalization and AI journey. You'll help develop Hiven, our market-leading demand response solution.
Main responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
Extract value from high-resolution data for ML & optimization pipelines
Design and automate a stable MLOps pipeline with model re-training
Develop scalable forecasting and steering models
Implement aggregation methods for scalability
Create tractable approximations when needed
Collaborate with backend, frontend, DevOps, CloudOps, EA architecture, and cybersecurity teams on interfaces, storage, and data protocols
Support data and control engineers
Coach the team and learn about the energy domain
The positions can be based in either Solna, Sweden or Espoo, Finland.
About you
To thrive in this role, you should have an MSc degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent work experience. A strong background in Machine Learning and MLOps is essential, with at least three years of solid experience in software engineering using Python. You must also be proficient in statistics and data science, having spent a minimum of two years honing these skills. Experience working with cloud solutions, particularly AWS, for over two years is necessary.
Familiarity with GitHub Actions service deployment, containers, and DevOps practices.
Knowledge of Software Engineering principles: SOLID, clean code.
Excellent communication skills and a willingness to learn about the energy domain.
Full professional proficiency in written and oral English.
Preferred additional experience includes:
Stochastic optimization and control.
Understanding of electricity markets and flexibility markets.
Knowledge of chargers for electric vehicles or home energy management.
Experience with forecast models and parameter tuning.
Data engineering, architecture development, and deployment.
IT security, high availability, cybersecurity, maintenance, and support.
Data storage and maintenance methods.
Familiarity with message brokers and microservice architectures.
Basic knowledge of OCPP, MQTT, and IoT devices.
Experience working in an Agile environment.
Interested?
Please submit your application by 2025-04-21 at the latest. We will process the applications continually, and the position will be filled as soon as the right candidate is found, which may be before the last application deadline, so please apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the process or the position, please contact Kristofer Jakobsson, Head of Data Science & Optimization, kristofer.jakobson@fortum.com
For questions about Hiven, please contact Jani Leirimaa, CEO and founder of Hiven Energy, jani@hiven.energy.
gy.
