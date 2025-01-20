Machine Learning Engineer
Etraveli Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-01-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
About Us
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfilment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2500 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India and Poland.
The Team
Data Science and research (DSR) is a team that creates and delivers machine learning based solutions towards internal stakeholders. At a high level, we receive billions of trips daily from search requests and other various requests and process the data through pipelines to produce results such as revenue estimation, conversion analysis or pricing automation. We currently have approximately 50 models in production that are all trained and monitored regularly.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
We are in search of a Machine Learning Engineer with the ability to work in an energetic and interactive environment. You must be a self-starter with a passion for crafting innovative ML solutions and as part of our team work closely with our data scientists and data engineers. You will regularly learn and implement new technologies, and play an active role in developing, proving out, and (re)assessment of existing machine learning architectures. You will also be in close collaboration with our DevOps and system engineers in order to consciously improve our infrastructure and our CI/CD environment and process.
Main tasks
Design, build and train robust machine learning models using appropriate algorithms and techniques. This includes experimenting with different architectures and hyperparameters to optimize performance for specific business needs.
Modify/tune existing models, data pipelines and related functionality according to market fluctuations or stakeholder needs.
Clean, transform and prepare large and complex datasets for model training. You'll also identify and engineer relevant features to improve model accuracy and efficiency.
Rigorously evaluate model performance using various metrics, conduct thorough validation and ensure models are reliable and generalized well before deploying them into production.
Design, implement and maintain scalable and reliable infrastructure for model training, testing and deployment, including using our on-prem platform, CI/CD pipelines and containerization technologies.
Deploy trained models into prediction services, monitor performance and proactively troubleshoot issues to ensure model accuracy and uptime.
Work closely with data scientists, data engineers, software engineers and business stakeholders to define requirements, design end-to-end solutions and drive impact through data-driven applications.
Continuously optimize models for speed, memory consumption, and overall efficiency, ensuring cost-effective and scalable operations.
Keep up with state-of-the-art research, tools and techniques in the field of machine learning and share your learnings with the team.
Learning curve
In this role you will be using the best selection of tools and processes in the ML domain. The role enables you to learn even more about creating, developing and implementing standards for ML applications, and get deep knowledge about ML concepts and frameworks. You will also have the possibility to learn more about (and get hands-on experience of) adjacent fields like Data Engineering and Data and ML Platform Architecture.
Requirements
5+ years experience with Python development
University degree in a STEM discipline. A PhD is a merit
Strong analytical and quantitative skills
Proven ability to apply ML to business challenges
Data Analytics, Exploration and Modelling (Pandas, Jupyter, Python, SQL)
ML modelling and tuning frameworks (sklearn, lightgbm, pytorch, optuna)
ML training pipelines (Python)
Model management (MLflow)
ML model services (Python, docker, flask, gunicorn)
Orchestration (Airflow)
CI/CD (Jenkins, Harness, ArgoCD)
Service monitoring and alarms (Grafana, Kibana)
Secrets management (Vault)
Benefits
At Etraveli Technology, you will be part of a gang of +200 people, all with different cutting-edge skills and personalities. We believe that it is precisely the differences that make us a good team because we share the same ambition - we strive for the same goals, are passionate about what we do and work hard.
Etraveli Group is a company that really wants to contribute to you reaching your full potential.
Our brand new office is located in Merkurhuset in Gothenburg, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
We love gaming and after work activities.
We know the value of personal development and continuous training.
Hackathons and Dev Weeks - We believe in promoting creativity and trying new things.
Wellness allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities.
Through partners, we offer comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can quickly get help if the accident occurs.
We have a hybrid working model so once you are onboarded you have the flexibility to work from home two days a week.
And we serve breakfast every morning.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Welcome to Etraveli Group.
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684)
411 21 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9114054