Machine Learning Engineer
Lindholmen Science Park AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-01-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lindholmen Science Park AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Artificial intelligence is transforming society. AI Sweden is the national centre for applied artificial intelligence, jointly funded by the Swedish government and our partners, both public and private. Our mission is to accelerate the use of AI for the benefit of our society, our competitiveness, and for everyone living in Sweden.
We are now looking for a machine learning engineer to further strengthen our Gothenburg Team to work on questions related to information leakage from machine learning.
About the position
AI Sweden is spearheading a project to dig deep into data security in machine learning. Our goal is to create an open-source platform that prevents information leaks in machine learning applications. This tool will identify potential attack vectors, ensuring data integrity from the onset of development. We're not just building a platform; we are working towards safeguarding sensitive data against threats arising from algorithm disclosure, whether via SaaS or public model releases.
We are recruiting to extend our research group on privacy-preserving machine learning. Day-to-day tasks will contain a mix of reading recent research papers on information leakage attacks, implementation of such attacks, and evaluation of attacks.
Join us in this cutting-edge initiative to shape the future of data-driven decision-making.
Starting date: Early 2024.
We are looking for individuals with the following qualities:
Inquisitive Learners: Passionate about AI and machine learning, you are driven by a desire to continually learn and stay on top of the latest developments.
Team Players: Teamwork is our cornerstone. You excel in collaborative environments, enhancing both your own and your colleagues' work.
Practical Problem Solvers: With a talent for innovative solutions, you see past challenges and focus on constructive outcomes. Your approach combines practicality with creativity.
Effective Communicators: Your ability to convey complex ideas clearly is important. We value highly a knowledge-sharing culture within our diverse team.
On the technical side, you should be:
Agile Implementer & Tester: Quick to grasp and understand new machine learning trends, you'll experiment with cutting-edge techniques alongside our team.
Software Architecture Savvy: A solid grounding in software architecture will be vital in building our robust, scalable open-source platform.
Data Experienced: You have previously been working with data, preferably in multiple forms, such as images, time-series, or text.
Ethics-Conscious: You have an interest in questions regarding privacy.
Requirements
Educational Background: A degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Engineering, or related fields. While advanced degrees are advantageous, they are not a necessity for candidates with substantial relevant experience.
Professional Experience: Ideally, you have 1-2 years of experience in developing machine learning solutions. Experience with open-source development is highly valued.
Technical Expertise: Proficient in programming languages prevalent in AI, particularly Python, and familiar with frameworks like Pytorch and Tensorflow.
Language Skills: Must be proficient in English, both in writing and speaking, for effective communication within our team.
Why work for AI Sweden?
To us, artificial intelligence is not only about tech, it's a force for positive societal change. To work here, you don't need to know "everything" about AI, but you need to believe in its potential to help shape our society for the better. Some of our colleagues are leading AI experts, but far from all of us are as technically well versed. You'll be working alongside journalists, linguists, policy professionals, leading AI-scientists, historians, entrepreneurs, change leaders, and many more.
As an organization, we're uniquely positioned at the sweet spot of governmental oomph and startup nimbleness. Small enough to stay adaptive and have fun but backed by and in close contact with both state and industry, both private and public. A hybrid, just like you.
And, we can most certainly be a platform helping you realize your ideas. Bring a good one, big or small, and we most likely will support and co-create with you.
In short, we like to believe we offer our staff a place to grow, an environment for personal development.
An equal and fair working environment
We strongly believe in diversity and inclusion and are acutely aware of the skewed gender balance in our industry. We actively strive to put together a diverse team in terms of age, gender and background.
Naturally, we're under a collective agreement ("kollektivavtal") and offer everything that comes with it in terms of annual leave, pensions, wellness allowance ("friskvårdsbidrag"), and such.
If you have any questions or thoughts, don't hesitate for a second to contact Johan Östman, Research Scientist, at johan.ostman@ai.se
.
AI Sweden does not accept unsolicited support and kindly ask not to be contacted by any advertisement agents, recruitment agencies or manning companies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lindholmen Science Park AB
(org.nr 556568-6366), https://www.ai.se/en
Lindholmspiren 11 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
AI Sweden Kontakt
Helena Theander helena.theander@ai.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Lindholmen Science Park AB Jobbnummer
8364970