Machine Learning Engineer
2023-11-09
THE COMPANY
Repli5 helps train and validate autonomous vehicle systems. We develop software to automate the creation of realistic virtual worlds that are later employed in the simulation of autonomous vehicles.
This role is all about harnessing the power of computer vision and machine learning to automate critical aspects of Repli5's tools for creating 3D environments and digital twins. You will have the opportunity to explore, test, and adapt the latest technologies in generative AI, unsupervised segmentation, and 3D reconstruction to address real-world challenges.https://repli5.com/
THE TEAM
Repli5's technical department consists of 3 differentiated teams: Software Development, Machine Learning and 3D. All teams work together in an agile environment with an horizontal hierarchy, where active communication between all parts is maintained at all times.
You will be part of the company's Machine Learning team and work alongside Eric, our computer vision engineer, and Devdatt, our chief scientist. Daily hands-on collaboration will be carried out primarily with Eric, and you will be reporting to Torbjörn, our head of technology.
THE ROLE
We are looking for someone who is interested in both the theory and practical uses of machine learning applied to imagery, point cloud and map data. You will be collaborating in automating the creation of 3D worlds and digital twins using cutting-edge technologies in the field of computer vision. This will involve staying informed about the latest methods and architectures, actively identifying opportunities to enhance our tools, and taking proactive steps to implement these improvements.
Effective teamwork and collaboration abilities are essential for this role, as the tasks undertaken within the team should harmonize with the efforts of other departments within the company, ultimately aligning with our overarching vision and meeting the needs of our customers.
THE YOU
Ideally, you hold a Master's degree in a field closely related to Computer Science or Data Science, although we welcome both professionals with a history of working in computer vision-related roles and fresh graduates who can demonstrate their skills through any relevant projects they have been involved in.
Familiarity with the foundations of image processing, projective geometry, classification, object detection, and segmentation, as well as expertise in using generative adversarial networks (GANs) or latent diffusion models (LDMs) is a plus. Experience in preparing models for production is also highly valued.
We primarily work with Python, where libraries such as OpenCV, Pillow, Pytorch, Torchvision, and Open3D are of particular interest. While it is not a requirement, knowledge of C++ and any other related libraries is highly valued. We nevertheless expect the right candidate to be a fast learner confident in learning new skills that can help us tackle emerging challenges.
You are fluent in English with excellent spoken and written communication skills.
THE BENEFITS
Key position in the company
Opportunity to steer the development of our flagship product
Small team with dedicated and knowledgeable co-workers
