Machine Learning Engineer - Computer Vision
Repli5 AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-29
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About Repli5: Repli5 is a small Swedish startup based in Gothenburg that specializes in bringing Generative AI to computer vision applications. Our technology, called RealSim, leverages gen AI to bridge the gap between synthetic data and reality. This is particularly useful for creating accurate, realistic training data for computer vision models, essential in developing solutions for industrial robotics, autonomous drones, and select automotive applications. Our technology is also capable of enhancing real-world images by introducing extensive weather and lighting variations, which significantly increases the robustness of downstream computer vision models. We are now packaging this tech into a platform service built for computer vision engineers.
The Opportunity: Shaping the Future of AI Perception We're looking for an experienced Machine Learning Engineer with a deep background in computer vision and generative AI. You'll be part of a team developing workflows that generate realistic, diverse, and highly controllable synthetic image data using state-of-the-art tools like Stable Diffusion, LoRA, and ControlNet. These workflows will be adapted and applied to our new platform and your work will thus directly impact Repli5's business and the performance and robustness of real-world AI systems—from self-driving cars to industrial automation.
What You'll Do (Key Responsibilities)
Develop and fine-tune generative AI pipelines (e.g., Stable Diffusion, ControlNet, LoRA) for synthetic image generation.
Design and implement machine learning workflows to generate structured, photorealistic datasets.
Collaborate with 3D artists and simulation engineers to align ML models with physical environments and sensor setups.
Work closely with customers in automotive, robotics, and aerospace to deliver tailored datasets.
Optimize generation systems for scalability, quality, and speed using tools like ComfyUI or custom pipelines.
Who You Are (Qualifications)
The Essentials: MSc or PhD in Computer Vision, Machine Learning, or related field with 3+ years of hands-on experience with deep learning frameworks (e.g., PyTorch, TensorFlow). Extensive experience with state-of-the-art image generation models (GAN, Diffusion, Transformers)
Exploring Mindset: Experience exploring workflows with generative AI models (especially diffusion-based) and a strong passion for reading and applying new research papers.
Toolset Curiosity (Big Plus!): Familiarity with tools like LoRA, ControlNet, ComfyUI, or custom workflows around Stable Diffusion.
Domain Knowledge (Big Plus!): Strong understanding of synthetic data generation and its role in training perception systems.
Practitioner: A track record of deploying ML systems in domains like industrial automation, defense, or automotive.
The Startup Gene: You excel in fast-paced, ambiguous environments where you can take initiative and work independently.
A Team Player: A problem-solving intellect with a team player spirit and a positive can-do attitude.
What We Offer
A competitive compensation package.
Flexibility and work-life balance.
Challenging tasks that are at the forefront of technology.
The autonomy to make major technical decisions and influence the product direction.
An international, caring culture where it is natural to both ask for and offer help.
Flexible working hours and the possibility to work from home some days a week.
Fun at work.
Recruitment Process
Application Review
First Interview (1-1 with COO) - More about you. This is our chance to learn who you are and what you bring to the table.
Technical interview (with 2-3 from the Repli5 team). You're given a technical problem similar to a customer request and you are expected to present how you would solve this (but not present the actual solution). This is followed by general technical questions
Final stage is a sync with the CEO. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7989080-2076767". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Repli5 AB
(org.nr 559122-5734), https://repli5.teamtailor.com
Kungsgatan 10A (visa karta
)
411 19 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Repli5 Jobbnummer
9984311