Machine Assembler for an Innovative Industrial Company in Nacka
Academic Resource AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Resource AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you see yourself thriving in a versatile assembly role, building advanced machinery from the ground up? Do you have experience from similar work, or are you at the beginning of your career but with a strong personal interest in machines and mechanics?
We are looking for a technically minded individual eager to grow with a expanding industrial company!
Academic Resource is recruiting a Machine Assembler on behalf of our client, an innovative and growing industrial company located in Nacka. This is a full-time, permanent position hired directly by our client. Start date: immediately or as agreed.
Job Description
Be part of bringing advanced machines to life - from assembling and adapting components to refurbishing and refining existing models. Here, you will not only build but also actively contribute to the development and improvement of products for the future. You will be a key player in the creation of brand-new machine models.
At the beginning of your employment, you will receive thorough training to equip you with the skills needed to work independently and responsibly.
In the long run, exciting service assignments at customer sites may also occur - perfect opportunities to combine technical knowledge with hands-on problem-solving.
Qualifications
• Completed vocational/technical high school education in mechanics/industry or a strong personal passion for working with machines.
• Basic understanding and interest in mechanics, hydraulics, pneumatics, and the ability to read and interpret simple technical drawings.
• Good language skills in English.
• A valid driver's license (B).
Meritorious qualifications include:
• Previous experience of mechanical work in a workshop/industrial environment, either as an assembler and/or working with machining such as milling, turning, and grinding.
• Previous experience in fine mechanical assembly.
• Good language skills in Swedish.
Personal Qualities
• You are a positive team player with strong drive and genuine commitment towards both customers and colleagues.
• You are thorough and prioritize delivering high-quality results.
• Applicants from across the EU are welcome.
What We Offer
• Competitive salary
• Tailored training program
• Environmentally conscious workplace
• Excellent opportunities for development
• Clear career paths to roles such as team leader or specialist for those eager to advance
About Academic Resource
Academic Resource is a recruitment and staffing company specializing in professionals with experience. We have long-standing expertise in Staffing, Recruitment, and Interim Management within the service sector. Our business areas are Life Science, Finance & Economics, and HR. We primarily operate in Stockholm and Uppsala.
Application
Interviews and selection will be conducted continuously, so please apply as soon as possible with an updated CV and cover letter in Swedish (PDF/Word format). Click on "Apply for this position" below and fill in your contact details. Please include the reference: JMM0925
For questions, contact:rekrytering.lifescience@academicresource.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
we take you further! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JMM0925". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Resource AB
(org.nr 556649-0917) Jobbnummer
9698612