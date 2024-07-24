Machin Learning System Engineer
We are looking for an experienced software/hardware engineer with a strong analytical approach to join the team and help ensure the best performance and quality with most recent Machine Learning (ML) software, systems and IP.
The team covers a wide range of software and hardware levels, application domains, workloads and types of analysis to get a full and accurate picture of ML performance capabilities, limitations and improvement opportunities.
Job Description:
In this position you're expected to
• develop test infrastructure for our fully automated test flow, including functional and performance testing, as well as visualization and report generation of the results.
• explore, analyze and influence the direction of Machine Learning performance on future IP and systems.
We collaborate closely with other specialists, including software, IP, and Systems teams to understand, explore and challenge the limits of performance capabilities.
We use advanced pre-silicon platforms of next-generation systems, to understand new use-cases and significant workloads to ensure our IP and systems deliver excellent ML performance and quality.
Requirements
• You have experience working with SW development or automated testing. Good python knowledge is essential.
• You have a passion for analysis and improvements.
• You have a high level of pro-activity, initiative and problem-solving skills. as well as willingness to take on varied technical challenges.
• You have strong communication skills, inter-cultural awareness and you embrace diversity.
• You are highly flexible, quick to learn and motivated by the opportunity to understand and improve the performance of future Machine Learning solutions.
If you have some knowledge about working with pre-silicon platforms, building test infrastructure, low level debugging, or some familiarity with data analysis that would be great too!
Skills
Python -Vital
Analysis -Important
Testing -Important
Testing - Functional Testing -Important
