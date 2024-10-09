M&A Associate
2024-10-09
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We're currently looking for a M&A Associate to join the M&A function. As a member of the M&A function, you will support M&A transaction projects and workstreams involving other members transaction and integration teams, M&A advisors as well as Ericsson business owners in Business and Market Areas and the other corporate functions including Finance, Legal, People, IT, Real Estate etc. You will support transactions from target identification to assessment, transaction execution, integration and follow-up. You will also work closely with developing M&A strategies together with the business owners.
A successful candidate needs to have strong analytical skills, is result oriented and capable of working with senior stakeholders! You have proven knowledge of M&A and finance and are also interested in resolving all types of issues that might pop-up in a corporate transaction context.
The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden but some travel might be required depending on the project.
What you will do:
* Develop M&A funnel and target evaluation
* Drive M&A valuations incl. DCF, market & transaction comp's, LBO etc.
* Develop investment analysis and M&A decision materials for Ericsson investment committees and the Board of Directors
* Develop sell side materials; e.g. Teasers and Information Memorandum
* Coordination of, and support in, due diligence, negotiations, and other M&A project activities
* Support M&A strategy development
* Support linking the transaction to integration or separation planning
The skills you bring:
* Extremely motivated, well-organized, and highly structured
* Transaction, valuation and business acumen
* Analytical and detailed oriented
* Initiative taking and hands-on doer
* Result oriented problem solver with high integrity
* Proactive and autonomous project management skills
* Ability to manage multiple and senior stakeholders
* Exceptional communication and people skills!
* 1-3 years of proven experience, e.g. from Transaction Advisory, Management Consulting, Corporate M&A, Private Equity, or Investment Banking
* Proficiency in project management related tools (e.g. Excel, PPT, Word)
* B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Finance, Economics, Business & Management, Industrial Engineering, or similar
