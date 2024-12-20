Ludvika HSE Specialist
2024-12-20
Join Our Expanding Team in Ludvika as an HSE Specialist!
At Hitachi Energy, protecting our people and the planet is at the heart of everything we do. As we strive to be a world-class leader in health, safety, and environment (HSE), we are expanding our HSE team in Ludvika. We are looking for an experienced HSE Specialist to support our mission of fostering positive health and wellbeing, ensuring safe working conditions, and minimizing our environmental impact.
"Our site in Ludvika is rapidly expanding to accelerate the clean energy transition. We are excited to welcome a dedicated HSE Specialist to our team to support us on this transformative journey. At Hitachi Energy, the culture is dynamic, inclusive, and solution oriented. Here, you will grow both professionally and personally, and your contributions will make a difference in advancing broader sustainability goals" - Jennifer Jennessen, Country HSE Manager
If you are passionate about sustainability and thrive in dynamic environments, we invite you to be part of our journey towards excellence in HSE performance.
How you'll make an impact
Serve as one of several HSE experts for the Ludvika site, leading and coordinating site-wide initiatives, networks, and common site issues, while providing training and coaching within HSE.
Collaborate closely with other HSE specialists, and with managers, safety representatives, suppliers, contractors, and other stakeholders to ensure compliance and protection of people and the planet.
Communicate with and report to authorities, ensuring legal, environmental, and safety requirements are met.
Collect, analyze, and compile data and reports related to HSE performance, including monitoring compliance with environmental permit and Seveso legislation conditions.
Stay informed about trends and updates in laws, regulations, and standards, and actively follow up with the organization to ensure ongoing compliance with HSE regulations.
Maintain and update the HSE management system, act as a superuser of HSE applications, participate in audits to ensure the system's effectiveness, and support in investigations and with the closure of non-conformances.
Drive continuous improvements in HSE practices and processes, contributing to our aim of world-class HSE performance.
Your background
University degree in Environmental Science, Occupational Health and Safety, Engineering, or a related field.
Several years of experience in HSE roles, preferably within industrial companies or similar. Proven experience in project management is highly desirable.
In-depth knowledge of Swedish environmental and occupational health and safety legislation, and ISO standards 14001, 45001, and 50001. Experience in auditing is advantageous.
Exceptional ability to communicate and build trust at all organizational levels, with proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish and English.
Skilled in analyzing and compiling HSE performance data, with extensive experience in using HSE systems at a superuser level.
Highly effective both independently and in teams, proficient in problem-solving and task organization. Maintains a structured approach in challenging situations, thriving in dynamic environments with self-drive, persistence, and professionalism.
Experience in construction projects, Seveso legislation, waste management, contractor management, and/or electrical safety is advantageous.
A passion for sustainability and environmental responsibility, with a commitment to promoting a safe and healthy work environment.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional information
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed at the beginning of January, so the sooner you show your interest, the better.
More information: Recruiting Manager Jennifer Jennessen, jennifer.jennessen@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17, Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107- 38 27 47, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9073167