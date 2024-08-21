Loyalty Specialist to Samsung
2024-08-21
Samsung is seeking an experienced Loyalty specialist to drive, coordinate, and execute loyalty initiatives with speed and excellence. Key responsibility will be to execute on various projects, campaigns and communication to drive loyalty. These initiatives aim to enhance retention, loyalty, and sales. The role involves close collaboration with the Loyalty lead, the rest of the CRM and other internal stakeholders. Main part of this role will be to run daily operations for Samsung Rewards and Samsung Members App. This position is based in our Kista office.
Job scope and key deliverables
Samsung Rewards strategy:In close collaboration with Loyalty lead, secure and optimized customer experience for Samsung Rewards in all channels from campaigns to communication around the loyalty program in line with the strategy and secure to reach set KPIs. Be part of planning, execution, analysis, and continuous improvement. This part also involves close collaboration with HQ and European office.
Samsung rewards campaigns:In collaboration with Loyalty lead, secure a solid campaign plan for Samsung Rewards. From this, initiate and deploy campaigns and communication in close alignment with CRM team. Also, ensure regular testing and benchmarking to drive continuous improvement.
Members strategy:In close collaboration with Loyalty lead, secure and optimized customer experience for Samsung Member in all channels from campaigns to communication in alignment with the strategy. Securing the right content in the right channel according to strategy and campaign plan.
Members operations:Managing the publication of articles, home banners and (layout, scheduling, publication period) in Members CMS and AEM (explore). Documentation of published material, incl. cid-tags for Adobe-tracking. Secure segmentation, customer flow, SEO, cross sell-links in explore articles, indirect links and deep links for Members app.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Align with stakeholders and collaborate with other functions such as Category Marketing, eCommerce, Performance Marketing, and HQ/EO.
Data Analysis and Reporting:Manage dashboard tools to create weekly and monthly reports and also analyze results, and present actionable improvements to achieve KPIs.
Role Tasks
Samsung Electronics Nordic is moving fast to further develop its overall digital marketing capacity. The aim is to provide best in class digital marketing communications to end consumers by delivering engaging, relevant, and timely content to increase the customer experience. In order to reach this objective, new digital tools are being implemented, as the focus on data driven marketing is greater than ever before.
As the Loyalty specialist at Samsung, you will execute on an operational level on the Loyalty strategy which involves Samsung Rewards and Samsung Members. Your role involves ensuring that campaigns and communication for those areas are being deployed in relevant channels and in alignment with the overall CRM strategy as well as securing campaign analysis and drive continuous improvement. You will also be part of maintaining the loyalty program, Samsung Rewards with task such as setting up campaigns, follow up how the program is contributing to sales and loyal behavior. Proficiency with digital platforms and experience with CRM systems are essential
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?
Are you interested in Loyalty, CRM and data driven marketing, wanting to continue driving Samsung into the future? Working in our CRM team, you will play a key part in developing and improving the great Samsung Experience to our end consumers.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training
Experience in CRM and loyalty, content production and execution in various digital platforms.
Proficiency in using dashboards to develop segmentation strategies and generate insights.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and consistently strive for excellence in delivery and execution.
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field.
Experience working with CRM in a global company.
Most relevant previous work experience
Over 3 years of direct experience in CRM marketing and loyalty with a focus on loyalty programs
Expertise in CRM and Loyalty, project management, and implementation.
Proficient in analytics and testing, leveraging insights for continuous process improvement.
Proven experience in stakeholder management, preferably within large organizations.
Strong background in project management.
Required language skills
Fluency in English & Swedish
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time and ongoing, starting in September.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Maria Levander maria@digitalenta.se 0763175996
8852331