Loyalty Operations Specialist (Marketing Activation)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As Loyalty Operations Specialist, you sit at the heart of Marketing Activation, turning loyalty ideas into consistent, high-quality execution across our markets. This role is not about setting loyalty strategy - it's about making loyalty work in practice, and at scale.
You'll act as the operational backbone of our loyalty setup, ensuring markets have the clarity, structure and support they need to activate membership initiatives effectively.
Your key responsibilities include:
Act as a translator between strategic intent and operational reality, meaning translating global loyalty frameworks, concepts and roadmaps into clear, actionable operational guidelines, while supporting the rollout of new loyalty benefits, mechanics and initiatives.
Act as the point of contact for market loyalty operations, providing day-to-day support and guidance while balancing global standards with practical market adaptation, including issue resolution and clarifications.
Work closely and cross-functionally with Loyalty Business Experts, CRM and Marketing Activation to align loyalty with customer journeys, communication and commercial plans.
Create clear operational documentation, playbooks and rollout materials, while communicating changes, updates and timelines in a structured and accessible way.
Leverage a solid understanding of the loyalty platform to collaborate with tech, legal, and martech teams, supporting system readiness and alignment on dependencies and feasibility.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You report to the Loyalty Manager within Marketing Activation and work closely with CRM, Loyalty Business Experts, Loyalty Experience, Data and Identification teams. You also collaborate extensively with internal stakeholders, acting as their primary operational point of contact for loyalty-related initiatives.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
3-5 years of experience working with membership or loyalty programmes and how they are activated across markets.
Experience in a coordinator, project management or operational role within marketing, CRM, loyalty or customer activation.
The ability to translate complex concepts into clear guidelines and practical instructions.
Strong stakeholder management skills, with experience coordinating and influencing a large, group of stakeholders across functions and markets.
Confidence navigating systems and platforms - experience or familiarity with loyalty or promotion engines such as Talon.One is a strong advantage.
A structured, detail-oriented mindset, with a focus on quality and follow-through
And people who are...
Social, open and comfortable building relationships across diverse teams and cultures.
Natural coordinators who keep things moving and connected.
Proactive and solution-oriented, with the confidence to manage ambiguity in a newly created role.
Clear communicators who enjoy being a bridge between strategy and execution.
Curious, collaborative and motivated by continuous improvement
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values and our opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9889072