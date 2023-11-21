Loyalty Manager to PS of Sweden
The Place är ett rekryteringsföretag och en Worklife Partner, en plats för våra kunder och kandidater att växa på för att stärka sin affär och karriär. Vi är verksamma inom kompetensområdena Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Logistik, IT och Kommunikation och brinner för att matcha rätt kompetens med rätt företag och att skapa ett positivt arbetsliv för såväl kunder som medarbetare.
Do you want to be a part of the world 's most innovative equestrian brand? PS are now starting their global growth journey and we are looking for a talented and creative Loyalty Manager to join the team!
Role description
As a Loyalty Manager, you will be the architect behind their customer loyalty strategies. Your strategic thinking and customer-centric approach will drive the development, execution, and management of loyalty initiatives that build strong brand affinity and drive business growth.
Key Responsibilities:
* Develop and execute a comprehensive loyalty strategy aligned with business goals and customer preferences.
* Craft innovative loyalty strategies, rewards, and campaigns to enhance customer retention and engagement.
* Analyze customer data to identify trends and insights that inform loyalty program enhancements.
* Create compelling communications that effectively promote loyalty benefits.
* Monitor retention performance, gather customer feedback, and implement continuous improvements.
* Stay up-to-date with industry best practices and emerging trends to keep our loyalty initiatives competitive.
* Collaborate cross-functionally with various teams to ensure seamless program implementation.
What do we expect from you?
* Academic background in a relevant field, marketing or data analysis.
* 2-5 years experience in loyalty marketing, customer retention, or a related field.
* Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and turn insights into actionable strategies.
* Creative thinker who can develop engaging loyalty concepts.
* Excellent communication skills to effectively engage with both internal teams and customers.
* Problem solver who can identify challenges and develop solutions to improve the customer experience.
* Results-oriented with a track record of delivering successful loyalty initiatives.
* Equestrian knowledge and interest are an advantage but not a requirement.
The recruitment process will include a work sample and that together with personality will be the most important dimensions in the choice of candidate.
What PS of Sweden offer
* A competitive salary package and benefits.
* A fun and supportive work environment.
* Freedom to create, innovate, and make impactful decisions with full ownership of your tasks and decisions.
* An inspirational office in Sturegallerian in Stockholm
* Pet-friendly office
If you are passionate about design and want to work with a dynamic and creative team, we encourage you to apply!
About PS of Sweden
PS of Sweden is a creative and brave company, and we thrive on innovation. Their mission is to develop what is previously known and make it even better without compromising on quality, function and style with sustainability in mind. PS of Sweden has grown at high speed lately and they are not slowing down. With a global market and customers in over 50 countries, their goal is to continue creating the world 's best equestrian products and to grow worldwide. They are a strong team working closely together, supporting each other and with an entrepreneurial attitude they solve things with a pragmatic approach.
About the position
This is a full time-position (40h/w). You will work at their office by Stureplan in Stockholm city central. Hybrid work is possible to some extent. Starting as soon as possible.
