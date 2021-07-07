Lösningsarkitekt med backend erfarenhet, Lund alt. Malmö - Shaya Solutions AB - Datajobb i Malmö
Lösningsarkitekt med backend erfarenhet, Lund alt. Malmö
Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2021-07-07

Visa alla datajobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Shaya Solutions AB i Malmö

About the assignment:

* Location: Lund alt. Malmö
* Duration: 4 months
* Start: TBD
* Apply: as soon as possible
* Extent: 100%
* Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.

Mandatory competence and experience:

* Development using the LAMP stack or similar
* Writing code for deployment in AWS or similar cloud
* Version control and QA using Git
* Working with SQL and non-SQL databases
* Languages: English

______________________

How to proceed with the process

* Apply for the assignment through this ad.
* State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
* Upload your CV in word format.
* We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
* The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.

You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.

About Shaya Solutions

Stockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.

We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.

Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Shaya Solutions AB

Jobbnummer
5852794

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Shaya Solutions AB:

 
Populära jobb
Receptionist/Medlemsvärd
Betongarbetare !
Miljötekniker till återvinningscent ...
Varm, glad, omtänksam och lojal ass ...
Personlig assistent sökes som semes ...
Vill Du Arbeta Med Lönekoordinering ...
Specialist i allmänmedicin
Medicinsk sekreterare
Team Coach Face to face
Redovisningsekonomer Till Stockholm ...
Länsjurist Rättsenheten
Vårdenhetschef Förlossning/BB
Länsjurist Rättsenheten
Servicemedarbetare / Lokalvårdare
Fysioterapeut/Sjukgymnast
Populära nyckelord
Junit
Service
Actionscript
Ödeshög
Samhällsplanering
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Träningsverkstan Sthlm Sports Perfo ...
Falkenbergs kommun, Grundskolan
God Assistans i Mitt AB
Resultat i Sverige AB
Länsstyrelsen i Västra Götalands lä ...
Göteborgs kommun
Gävle kommun, Välfärd Gävle
Brukarkooperativet JAG personlig as ...
Becksmo Kommunikation AB
ExpanderaMera byggbemanning och rek ...
Kontakta Vakanser.se