Lösningsarkitekt med backend erfarenhet, Lund alt. Malmö - Shaya Solutions AB - Datajobb i Malmö
Lösningsarkitekt med backend erfarenhet, Lund alt. Malmö
Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2021-07-07
Visa alla datajobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Shaya Solutions AB i Malmö
About the assignment:
Location: Lund alt. Malmö
Duration: 4 months
Start: TBD
Apply: as soon as possible
Extent: 100%
Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Mandatory competence and experience:
Development using the LAMP stack or similar
Writing code for deployment in AWS or similar cloud
Version control and QA using Git
Working with SQL and non-SQL databases
Languages: English
______________________
How to proceed with the process
Apply for the assignment through this ad.
State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
Upload your CV in word format.
We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.
About Shaya Solutions
Stockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.
We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.
Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Shaya Solutions AB
Jobbnummer
5852794
Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2021-07-07
Visa alla datajobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Shaya Solutions AB i Malmö
About the assignment:
Location: Lund alt. Malmö
Duration: 4 months
Start: TBD
Apply: as soon as possible
Extent: 100%
Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Mandatory competence and experience:
Development using the LAMP stack or similar
Writing code for deployment in AWS or similar cloud
Version control and QA using Git
Working with SQL and non-SQL databases
Languages: English
______________________
How to proceed with the process
Apply for the assignment through this ad.
State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
Upload your CV in word format.
We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.
About Shaya Solutions
Stockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.
We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.
Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Shaya Solutions AB
Jobbnummer
5852794