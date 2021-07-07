Lösningsarkitekt med backend erfarenhet, Lund alt. Malmö - Shaya Solutions AB - Datajobb i Malmö

Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Malmö2021-07-07About the assignment:Location: Lund alt. MalmöDuration: 4 monthsStart: TBDApply: as soon as possibleExtent: 100%Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.Mandatory competence and experience:Development using the LAMP stack or similarWriting code for deployment in AWS or similar cloudVersion control and QA using GitWorking with SQL and non-SQL databasesLanguages: English______________________How to proceed with the processApply for the assignment through this ad.State your preferred hourly rate in the application.Upload your CV in word format.We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.About Shaya SolutionsStockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-07Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-09Shaya Solutions AB5852794