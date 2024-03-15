Looking For You With Dora Skills
2024-03-15
Now we are looking for you with knowledge within DORA for a project at one of the largest banks in Norden
• Scope: Full-time
• Start: as quickly as possible
• Duration: 18 to 24 months
You will be employed by Poolia, alternatively there is the option of invoicing from your own company.
About the position
For a larger project, we are now looking for people with DORA knowledge.
Responsibilities
Any experience and knowhow on DORA on various different roles are interesting for us to hear about
Your profile
To be eligible for the position, you need to meet the criteria below:
• Understanding of DORA, and previous experience in driving regulatory implementation, e.g.,
projects/programmes/initiatives.
• A sound knowledge of risk management processes in a regulated industry, e.g., financial sector
• Self-motivated, strong communication skills, ability to manage and drive a large variety of stakeholders
and assignments simultaneously
• Good analytical skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office programs (intermediate level of excel)
• The ability to demonstrate examples of successfully managed stakeholder relations in previous
assignments
• Previous experience to work with dependency mapping and tracking in various types of projects is a bonus
About the organisation
Do you think this sounds like a mission for you?
