Looking for Senior .net & .Net Core Developer
2024-10-10
Join Northab as a Senior .NET & .NET Core Developer!
We are looking for both employee and subcontractors!
Are you a seasoned developer with a passion for creating robust and scalable applications? Northab is seeking a Senior .NET & .NET Core Developer to join our dynamic team of consultants to customers. As a comprehensive partner for IT project development and product innovation, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain high-performance applications using .NET and .NET Core technologies.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.
Help maintain code quality, organization, and automation.
Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
Required Skills:
Extensive experience with .NET and .NET Core frameworks.
Strong understanding of object-oriented programming and design patterns.
Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.
Experience with RESTful APIs and web services.
Familiarity with front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is a plus.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Why Northab?
At Northab, we believe in fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. Our team is composed of highly skilled professionals dedicated to delivering precise, high-quality results. We offer a holistic project management approach that ensures seamless execution from inception to commercialization. Join us and be a part of a company where you can focus on your core business while we manage the complexities of your development projects.
If you're ready to take your career to the next level and work with a team that values expertise and innovation, apply now and become a part of Northab's success story!
