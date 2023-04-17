Looking for Account manager role
2023-04-17
We are looking for an Account Manager to create long-term, trusting relationships with our customers. The Account Manager's role is to oversee a portfolio of assigned customers, develop new business from existing clients and actively seek new sales opportunities.
Responsibilities
Serve as the lead point of contact for all customer account management matters.
Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships.
Negotiate contracts and close agreements to maximize profits
Develop trusted advisor relationships with key accounts, customer stakeholders and executive sponsors.
Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and objectives.
Clearly communicate the progress of monthly/quarterly initiatives to internal and external stakeholders
Develop new business with existing clients and/or identify areas of improvement to meet sales quotas.
Forecast and track key account metrics (e.g., quarterly sales results and annual forecasts)
Prepare reports on account status
Collaborate with sales team to identify and grow opportunities within territory
Assist with challenging client requests or issue escalations as needed.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-17
E-post: srknet2022@gmail.com Omfattning
