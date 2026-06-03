Looking for a skilled tattoo artist to join our studio
Fache Peña, Constanza Cecilia / Hälsojobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsojobb i Stockholm
2026-06-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fache Peña, Constanza Cecilia i Stockholm
We are seeking a tattoo artist with refined skill, creative vision, and a distinctive personal style.
Our studio is newly opened and highly visible from the street, thanks to its large windows that invite in generous natural light. Inside, the space is open and thoughtfully arranged, with ample room between each station. A welcoming reception area provides a comfortable place to meet and talk with clients. Additionally, there is a separate private room dedicated to printing and drawing, as well as an independent storage room for supplies.
The studio has a gothic, dark style—elegantly decorated and painted—so we are looking for a tattoo artist who fits this aesthetic. If you have an artistic background and an appreciation for dark aesthetics, we would love to hear from you Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30
E-post: studiodunkelheit@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fache Peña, Constanza Cecilia Arbetsplats
Dunkelheit tattoo studio Kontakt
Constanza Fache studiodunkelheit@gmail.com Jobbnummer
9946694