Looking for a Creative Director for specialty coffee business
2024-08-04
Position: Creative Director
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Start Date: September 2024
Language Requirement: Professional proficiency in English
About Us: We are an established specialty coffee and bistro business expanding to the vibrant city of Gothenburg. Our mission is to create a unique and engaging space where coffee enthusiasts and creatives can come together. We are looking for a talented and experienced individual, already living in Gothenburg, to join our team as a Creative Director. This role requires someone with knowledge of the city's dynamics, who can elevate our customer experience and community engagement while optimizing our space and operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Enhance Customer Experience and Engagement:
Develop and implement strategies to improve the overall customer experience.
Create interactive and immersive experiences that delight customers.
Design customer journey maps and service blueprints to streamline operations.
Optimize Space Utilization:
Redesign the physical layout to maximize comfort and usability for individual customers and groups.
Ensure smooth customer flow and prevent congestion during peak times.
Facilitate Workshops and Events:
Curate and coordinate a diverse range of workshops, events, and exhibitions.
Collaborate with local artists, creators, and experts to offer unique activities.
Build and Strengthen Community:
Foster a sense of community by organizing networking events, member-only gatherings, and collaborative projects.
Implement initiatives and loyalty programs to encourage repeat visits and community engagement.
Develop and Strengthen Brand Identity:
Craft a compelling brand narrative and develop a cohesive visual identity.
Ensure consistent brand representation across all touchpoints, from signage to digital presence.
Focus on Sustainability and Social Impact:
Incorporate sustainable practices into the service design and operations.
Engage with the local community through socially impactful programs and collaborations.
Develop New Products and Merchandising:
Collaborate with the culinary team to innovate menu items that reflect our creative spirit.
Design and oversee the production of branded merchandise.
Create Social Media Content:
Develop high-quality content for social media platforms, including photography, videography, copywriting, and graphic design.
Execute marketing campaigns to attract new customers and retain existing ones.
Curate Interior Design, Atmosphere, Art, and Music:
Oversee the interior design to create an inviting and inspiring environment.
Select art installations, music playlists, and other sensory elements to enhance the ambiance.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in service design, creative direction, or a related field.
Background in specialty coffee and understanding of coffee culture.
Strong portfolio showcasing previous projects in design and customer experience.
Excellent communication and leadership skills.
Having in-depth knowledge of the city dynamics is a plus.
Professional proficiency in English.
How to Apply: Please submit your resume and portfolio to contact@barayecoffee.com
by 15th of August.
Join us in creating a unique space that blends exceptional coffee, creativity, and community. We look forward to seeing your innovative ideas and passion for design.
