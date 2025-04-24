Logistics&Warehouse Operator
2025-04-24
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where STEGRA (formerly H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Logistics & Warehouse Operator. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Key Accountabilities
Safely operate bobcats (snow blower) and forklifts according to load charts and lifting plans.
Lift, load, unload, store, and transport equipment and materials.
Work on a team of logistics specialists who work together and independently as required
Maintain strict inventory control, counting and conduct accurate system transactions
Ensure material incoming inspection, shipments and transports
Complete other duties that may be assigned as required with consideration for quality, safety, and efficiency
Forklift and bobcat certificate
Flexible approach due to frequent on-call weekend shifts (requirement)
Structured and independent working approach
Problem solving oriented
Strong experience in being a team player, a strong collaborator
Experience
High school education or equivalent and 2-5 years' experience with warehousing and logistics
Knowledge in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel required.
Ability to work well under pressure and juggle multiple and changing deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Good command of English; Swedish is a plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-24
E-post: oerek@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
