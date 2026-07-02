Logistics Specialists to Metso in Sala
Experis AB / Logistikjobb / Sala Visa alla logistikjobb i Sala
2026-07-02
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, Surahammar
, Västerås
, Avesta
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Metso helps build a more sustainable future by developing solutions that transform the world's essential raw materials-the foundation of modern infrastructure, electrification, renewable energy, and digital development. With nearly 18,000 employees worldwide, the company combines innovation, safety, inclusion, and collaboration to drive positive change. At Metso, you'll have the opportunity to grow, make an impact, and contribute to a more sustainable world.
Introduction
We are seeking four Logistics Specialists, Europe and Central Asia, to join our Consumables Logistics ECA team.
These recruitments are part of a reorganization aimed at strengthening our operations in Sala Sweden, improving operational efficiency, and creating greater synergies across the organization, helping ensure reliable deliveries and a high level of service to our customers world wide.
In this role, you will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing logistics activities related to mining consumables, including screening media, wear liners, pumps, and mill lining components. You will support production, warehousing, and transportation operations by managing shipments and serving as a key point of contact for internal stakeholders, customers, and logistics partners. By ensuring a seamless flow of goods you will contribute to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and the continued growth of our operations.
In this position, you will report to the Manager, CNS Logistics ECA, based in Finland.
These positions are based at our Metso Pumps factory in Sala, Sweden, and require on-site presence during regular office hours, with some flexibility.
Team you belong to
You will join a global team of supply chain and logistics experts dedicated to optimizing warehousing and distribution processes. The team is passionate about driving reliable delivery performance and continuous improvement across logistics operations.
We are currently focused on enhancing visibility and tracking processes, driving continuous improvement initiatives, developing performance dashboards, and supporting multi-site distribution operations. We work closely with both internal and external stakeholders, including Manufacturing Plants, Customer Service, Procurement, Planning, HS&E, and logistics carriers and vendors. Our team culture is built on collaboration, accountability, and a commitment to continuous improvement.
We value diverse backgrounds and experience levels and believe that a mix of perspectives, skills, and personalities strengthens our team.
What you'll do
Coordinate and manage inbound and outbound shipments, ensuring timely and cost-effective deliveries.
Arrange transportation of mining consumables, including heavy and oversized components.
Prepare and manage shipping and export documentation, ensuring compliance with applicable regulations and customer requirements.
Monitor shipments from origin to destination, proactively addressing delays, disruptions, and other logistics challenges.
Collaborate closely with Manufacturing, Warehousing, Customer Service, Procurement, and logistics partners to meet customer and business requirements.
Maintain accurate shipment data and traceability in ERP systems and logistics platforms.
Act as a key point of contact for logistics-related inquiries, resolving issues and supporting urgent operational and customer needs.
Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives that enhance delivery performance, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.
Who you are
Education and relevant experience within Logistics, Transportation, Supply Chain, Warehouse Operations, or a related field. Experience in a manufacturing or heavy industrial environment is an advantage.
Knowledge of international trade and customs processes is beneficial.
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, both written and verbal.
Experience using ERP systems and the Microsoft Office suite.
Strong coordination, communication, and problem-solving skills, along with a collaborative, customer-focused, and solution-oriented mindset that contributes positively to both the team and the wider business.
Other Information
For more information about Metso, our employee offering, and how to apply, please click here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104)
Norrängsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
733 38 SALA Arbetsplats
Metso Kontakt
Contact
Anna Edén Anna.Eden@Jeffersonwells.se Jobbnummer
9990369