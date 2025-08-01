Logistics Specialist | Ludvika
2025-08-01
We at Jefferson Wells are now looking for a Logistics Specialist for a consulting assignment at a major industrial company based in Ludvika. Do you have experience in logistics planning, transport coordination or distribution and are ready for your next challenge? Then this might be the perfect role for you. We look forward to your application!
Location: Ludvika
Start date: August 15, 2025
Assignment length: Until February 14, 2026, with possible extension
Other information: Remote work possible up to 40%
About the assignment
As a Logistics Specialist, you will be part of a dynamic and international logistics team. Your main responsibility will be to plan and coordinate outbound deliveries of high-voltage breakers. This includes managing shipping documentation, ensuring compliance with regulations, and maintaining continuous communication with customers and freight providers.
You will work independently under general supervision and be expected to proactively solve problems and contribute to the logistics process improvements.
Key responsibilities include:
* Plan and coordinate outbound deliveries
* Prepare and manage freight documentation
* Communicate with customers and carriers
* Ensure shipments comply with regulations and guidelines
* Support logistics process optimization and improvements
* Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders
About you
We believe you are a structured and detail-oriented person with previous experience in logistics, freight handling, or transport coordination, preferably in an industrial environment. You are confident working independently, have strong communication skills, and are comfortable using digital tools and systems.
To succeed in this role, you likely have:
* Proven experience in logistics or freight coordination
* Knowledge of SAP and Microsoft Office tools
* Strong organizational and problem-solving skills
* Excellent command of English, both spoken and written
* Swedish language skills are an advantage
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is a consultancy and recruitment company specialized in providing expertise in the recruitment of managers and specialists. With our unique industry knowledge and experience, we help businesses grow while offering long-term career development opportunities for our candidates. Jefferson Wells operates in around 50 locations across Sweden and in more than 50 countries worldwide. We are part of ManpowerGroup. Thanks to our extensive network, we can offer a wide range of exciting job opportunities. We match your skills and career goals with some of Sweden's most attractive companies and brands - helping you reach your full potential.
Application
We warmly welcome your application by registering your CV. Selection is ongoing.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-22
Jefferson Wells
Sandra Andersson Sandra.Andersson@manpower.se
9443066