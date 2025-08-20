Logistics Specialist
A Logistics Specialist working for an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company plays an important role in ensuring that Materials, equipment, and servicesare delivered efficiently and on time to support large-scale industrial projects like sustainable power plants, energy supply facilities, or infrastructural developments.
Logistics Specialists/Coordinators apply their expertise in logistics and trade compliance to support effective project execution.
With moderate guidance from colleagues and leadership, they coordinate project logistics and shipments in accordance with established company procedures and operational standards.
Applying their operational experience and understanding of project drivers, they effectively resolve shipping challenges through practical and straightforward solutions.
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
• Coordinate, and execute logistics related operational matters effectively in line with project requirements and budgets
• Plan and monitor project shipments and liaise with Freight Forwarders to arrange shipments
• Ensure all necessary shipping documentation is in place prior to departure and arrival of shipments for smooth move/clearance and proper distribution to various departments.
• Comply with all Customs and regulatory trade requirements of all countries prior to executing any inbound or outbound shipment
• Operate in accordance with all company guidelines, policies, and procedures.
• Review of project shipping lists and cargo classes to ensure project compliance with all relevant regulations.
• Review and validate shipping documentation.
• Regular reporting requirements.
• Use of company's systems for record-keeping requirements and providing shipping updates
• Bid solicitation, award, and execution of logistics services.
• Check and validate freight forwarders invoices.
• Liaise with Logistics Service Providers, Shipping Agents and Customs Brokers, internal departments and project team, Engineering, Logistics, and other stakeholders
Essential Qualifications and Education:
• Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain or Logistics.
• Minimum 5 years of experience dealing with Capital Project Logistics, or a combination of experience and education.
• Must be proficient with Microsoft Office Suite, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.
• Demonstrates attention to detail, reliability, and ability to learn new topics and technology quickly.
• Well-organized and detail oriented.
Solid writing and verbal communication skills in English
