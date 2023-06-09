Logistics Specialist - Malmö
Standby Workteam AB / Logistikjobb / Malmö Visa alla logistikjobb i Malmö
2023-06-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Standby Workteam AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
Med över 30 år i branschen är vi en av Skånes mest erfarna aktörer inom rekrytering och uthyrning. Vi är en etablerad kvalitetsleverantör med gedigen kunskap om regionens arbetsmarknad och näringsliv och vi utmanar de stora med vår erfarenhet och vårt engagemang. Vi arbetar med chefer och specialister på alla nivåer inom Teknik, Logistik, Sälj, Ekonomi och Office. Vi är verksamma i Skåne och Köpenhamnsområdet och har kontor på Gustav Adolfs torg i Malmö.
Logistics Specialist - Malmö
Are you passionate about logistics and are looking for a new challenge as Supply Chain Specialist in an international environment? Would you like to become the member of a committed team working with premium products within the food sector? Then we have the perfect job for you!
You are offered an important position within the supply chain function where you are responsible for your geographical market, where you will handle both operational tasks and projects related to your area of responsibilities. You will be situated in a modern part of Malmö.
Your tasks and responsibilities including among other things:
• Handling and tracking orders from customers
• Customer complaints
• Handling and responsible for deliveries
Your profile
You have some year's experiences in a similar role. You are fluent in English. You have good MS Office skills and good knowledge of SAP.
You are equally strong working in a team as working on your own. You enjoy working together with both internal and external stakeholders to reach your goals. You are a creative problem solver with a commercial spirit. You are customer focused and you can withstand high workloads.
This is a temporary position for approximately 1 year with immediate start.
Please send your application in English.
On behalf of our client, we recruit continuously and you are welcome to submit your application as soon as possible via the link. For more information about the position, please contact Karin Dahlin, Standby Workteam, 0733763988.
Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Standby Workteam AB
(org.nr 556600-5475), https://www.standbyworkteam.se
211 38 MALMÖ Kontakt
Karin Dahlin 0733763988 Jobbnummer
7867822