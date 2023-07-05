Logistics Process Innovator
2023-07-05
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As Logistics PI, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives. Why join our team? / A message from our team! The Customer Fulfillment team is responsible for all outsourced logistics operations, including customs clearance, cost and performance control, managing sales of returns, drive and implement innovation strategies and process development within SENA to increase operational efficiency, process automation and data driven business operations. What will this role achieve?We put the customer (internal and external) in focus and our job is about fulfilling the customer promise, creating a quality end to end supply chain. Our Logistics PI should be - an ambitious, team focused and supply chain and process driven person! As part of fast paced business the day to day is varied - you seamlessly shift from complex analyses, to follow through your findings with concrete actions taking ownership to drive change and improvement cross functions.Leading key innovation projects across the SENA organization (Customer Value Proposition, middle mile and last mile projects).Working autonomously with our data to create new metrics and reports and maintain existing ones in close cooperation with our Business Integration team & other operational SCM teams such as outsourced logistics, etc.Be a go-to person for other Controlling Teams, for our Business Intelligence, Central Finance, Operational Logistics teams and Senior Management, providing transparency and decision support. What will be your job scope and key deliverables?
• Analyze, evaluate and take ownership of improving key strategic logistics processes and routines in partnership with 4PL, 3PLs and Carriers
• Informally lead cross functional teams by being decisive, take action, and align decisions quickly, whilst challenging & supporting stakeholders
• Support key strategic projects
• Develop, monitor and set action plans to improve KPI's
• Various Support in Process Improvement/Project Coordination, including e-com
• Insurance/Claim follow up
• Logistics Contract/RFQ support
• Support on Internal Auditing for Supply Chain and Logistics
• Handle adhoq requests from HQ
What do we need for this role? We need someone who is a do:er and not afraid of decision-making and taking on resposibility. We think the person we're looking for has an ability to multi-task, manage, organize and proritize tasks effectively. We'd love someone who's analytic as well as communicative and can interact within the company across the different functions.
• A background in Logistics, working with 3PL, 4PL and Carriers, 5-7 years experience preferably from international organizations.
• Experience preferably from E-com (preferably from international companies)
• Experience in RFI/RFQ and evaluation process
• Experience in managing 3PL/4PL
• Experience in process innovation
• Experience in revers logistics
• Advanced MS Office skills (Excel & PowerPoint)
• Advanced SAP skills
• Understanding of database structure and data modelling
• Project management experience is preferable
• English working proficiency is a requirement
• Swedish working proficiency is preferable
• Korean working proficiency is a plus
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry. There are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates a high pace, change and to take own initiatives.
