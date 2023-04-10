Logistics Manager
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
As a Logistics Manager you will be part of Hitachi Energy, Grid Automation - Automation & Communication Product in Västerås. In a highly customer-oriented order fulfillment process You will lead and develop a dedicated team, securing capabilities to fulfill delivery plans and execute delivery of orders on time.
The key to succeed in this role is to have good collaboration skills and open-minded approach. Growth is in our DNA which gives us opportunities to develop our performance and processes. Continuous improvement is our methodology of change. We welcome you in a team of eight with good work ethics and great team spirit.
Your responsibilities
Act as the team manager - plan, lead and support the team to meet business targets and ensure customer satisfaction
Drive continuous development of people competencies, workflow and processes
Contribute to the sales and operations planning process, representing the order fulfillment process.
Take responsibility of executing settled plans
Collaborate with supply chain to calibrate demand and set priorities
Follow up and drive supplier delivery performance
Inventory management - ensure material availability while controlling cost and risk
Interact with customers and suppliers to ensure a cost-efficient and fit to purpose transport chain
Your background
Bachelor's degree in business administration, logistics, supply chain, or relevant field
Good track-record in leading teams towards success
Experience from a product business in a global setting
Insights in production and delivery scheduling
Solid understanding of logistics and inventory management in a large organization using ERP workflows (we use SAP)
Outstanding analytical, problem-solving, and organizational abilities
More about us
Are you ready for your next career move? Welcome to apply by May 4!
More information: Recruiting Manager Patrik Nyback, patrik.nyback@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin , +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Renée Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
