Logistics Manager - Solid Round Tools
AB Sandvik Coromant / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Östhammar Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Östhammar
2024-03-08
Do you have a passion for improvements and streamlining of processes, and are ready to create world class planning and logistics? Then this is the job for you!
At Sandvik Coromant in Gimo, we're currently looking for a Logistics Manager for our new Solid Round Tools (SRT) production - a great opportunity for an inclusive leader to play an important part in building a new organization.
Your role
In this role, you take the overall responsibility for our Order to Delivery process - from procurement of raw material to managing inventory and final delivery of products. You lead three areas - Production Planning, Inventory Management, and Change Management - ensuring that all short- and long-term business and financial strategies, objectives, goals and plans are met, while maintaining compliance with both legal and company requirements. As we're in the start-up phase, you get things done by taking part in the daily operational work.
Included in your mission is to:
Develop and improve organization, team, systems and processes within your area of responsibility. Drive efficiency initiatives through continuous improvements.
Ensure all operations in area of responsibility are undertaken in effective, compliant and cost-effective way.
Closely work with our production team to plan capacity and establish targets and follow up on performance to plan and deliveries.
You're based at our site in Gimo, are a part of the local management team where you enable synergies and good collaboration across the site.
About you
We're looking for someone with extensive work experience within supply chain and logistics, combined with management experience. Through your background, you've gained knowledge of relevant regulations, continuous improvement processes and techniques, as well as change- and project management. Additionally, you have a good understanding of financial issues and cost control. Your experience is backed by a relevant degree or equivalent knowledge gained from a working career. As we operate in a global environment, you need excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
Your personality is important to us - you're driven, goal- and results-oriented and have a high focus on people. You use excellent interpersonal communication skills to build and maintain solid relationships and you have an ability to influence and promote a culture of innovation and continuous improvement. Operating in a global and fast-paced business environment with diversified cultures excites you, and you believe that good teamwork is the key to success.
Curious about Sandvik Coromant in Gimo?
Sandvik Coromant in Gimo is a great place to work, just a short trip from cities like Uppsala, Stockholm and Gävle. Our production site is awarded for its high grade of automation, digitalization and sustainability. We're also a market-leading manufacturer of products for metal cutting, and in Gimo, we employ almost 1300 brilliant minds. Development is in our DNA and we're proud to create solutions that truly shape the future of manufacturing.
We believe that diversity of experience, perspective, and background leads to a better environment for our employees, our business, and our customers. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further. We're looking forward to meeting you!
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact:
Jörgen Lindström, Production Unit Director, +46 (0)76 101 14 91
We have already decided on what advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Union contacts
Roger Jansson, Unionen, +46 (0)173 844 31
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)173 846 10
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna +46 (0)26 26 19 84
Recruitment specialist
Hanna Thomas
Application
Send your application no later than March 23, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. (Job ID: R0062093).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
