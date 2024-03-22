Logistics Engineer for Connected Car Innovations
2024-03-22
Become an essential part of shaping the next generation of luxury vehicles with a focus on innovative, human-centric technology. Our clients Research and Development team in Product and Quality is dedicated to creating solutions that simplify and enhance life. If you have a passion for design, connected car technology, and a commitment to excellence in driving experiences, you're in the right place.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The Cutting-Edge of Infotainment:
Infotainment stands as one of the most rapidly advancing sectors in the automotive industry, where our client not only keep pace but set the pace in driver interaction and entertainment solutions. Our clients team collaborates with giants like Google and faces competition from the likes of Apple, emphasizing our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement in this space.
Your role in the team:
In this team your role is pivotal in managing orders and materials for building and maintaining test objects crucial for software testing and development. This includes handling the latest hardware versions of car Electronic Control Units (ECUs) and wiring harnesses for bench rigs. Collaboration with various departments and suppliers ensures you stay informed and efficient.
You are offered
• Innovative Environment: Immerse yourself in a role where innovation is at the forefront, contributing to the development of next-generation luxury cars with a focus on human-centric technology.
• Global Collaboration: Work alongside a talented team of engineers and professionals from around the world, sharing ideas and creating cutting-edge connected car technologies.
• Career Growth: This position offers significant opportunities for professional development in a fast-growing area of the automotive industry, especially in infotainment and driver interaction technologies.
• Impactful Work: Your contributions will have a direct impact on enhancing the driving experience for users globally, making everyday life less complicated and more enjoyable.
• State-of-the-Art Projects: Engage with advanced projects involving major industry partners like Google and face challenges from innovative competitors, including Apple.
• Dynamic Team: Be part of a dynamic team focusing on crucial tasks that support software testing and development, ensuring the team stays at the cutting edge of technology.
• Professional Skills Development: Further develop your logistical and project coordination skills, with opportunities to improve communication, transparency, and process optimization within a leading automotive manufacturer.
• Creative Freedom: Enjoy the autonomy to develop new processes and improve the value flow, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in our operations.
• Supportive Community: Join a company culture that values communication, responsibility, cooperation, and engagement, fostering a supportive and productive workplace.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Managing order intake and placements
• Maintaining supplier relations
• Overseeing inventory and material handling
• Enhancing communication and transparency within teams
• Coordinating and planning project elements
• Refining processes and workflows for optimal value delivery
• Handling test object hardware for software testing
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We're Looking For:
• A Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Logistics & Transport, or Industrial fields
• A valid European driver's license B
• Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Desirable Attributes:
• Previous experience within the industry is a plus
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• A strong communicator
• Responsible and reliable
• A team player with a cooperative attitude
• Passionately engaged in your work
