Logistics Engineer, Automotive - Borås
Marketpeople AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Borås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Borås
2026-07-23
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, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
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About SEGULA Technologies
SEGULA Technologies is part of the SEGULA Technologies Group, a global engineering company with more than 15,000 employees across 30 countries. Together, they are involved in a wide range of important projects, leveraging extensive expertise and experience to develop the technologies of tomorrow.
As a consultant at SEGULA Technologies, you will have the opportunity to gain experience across a variety of industries and technical fields. They offer the chance to build valuable professional experience, expand your network, and work in exciting environments with well-known brands.
SEGULA Technologies is always looking for new, brilliant, and bold talent. What are you passionate about? Take on your next challenge with SEGULA!
For more information, visit them at: https://www.segulatechnologies.com/en/
About the role
SEGULA Technologies is looking for a Logistics Engineer to join its engineering team in Gothenburg. In this role, you will contribute to the development and optimization of logistics solutions throughout the production process.
You will work with end-to-end logistics flows, support process and product changes, and identify opportunities for continuous improvements. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you will help ensure efficient logistics operations while contributing to the ongoing development of production processes.
This is an excellent opportunity for an engineer who enjoys solving logistical challenges, driving improvements, and working in a dynamic manufacturing environment.
Key Responsibilities
• Optimize end-to-end logistics flows.
• Prepare and coordinate process, product, and takt time changes.
• Drive continuous improvement initiatives within logistics operations.
• Support logistics planning and implementation activities.
• Analyze logistics processes and propose improvement initiatives.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve operational efficiency.
• Contribute to the development of efficient logistics solutions.
• Support implementation of new logistics concepts and engineering changes.
Location: Borås
Employment type: Full-time, Permanent
Employment start date: As agreed with Segula
Profile - who are we looking for?
Qualifications:
• Approximately 2–5 years of relevant experience.
• Experience optimizing end-to-end logistics flows.
• Experience preparing and coordinating process, product, or takt time changes.
• Experience driving continuous improvements.
• Ability to work independently.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Desirable:
• Experience with frequency studies.
• Experience creating standard operating procedures.
• Experience working with internal and external logistics flows.
• Experience rebuilding logistics setups.
• Experience collaborating across multiple engineering functions.
SEGULA Technologies offers
Exciting assignments with Sweden's leading industrial companies
Collective agreement
Health insurance
Childcare benefit (parental benefit)
Pension benefits, including flexible pension options
Discounts through our benefits platform on gym memberships, fitness equipment, massage, insurance (supplementary insurance or health protection), pension and savings plans (additional contributions or savings products), transportation and travel, as well as lifestyle benefits (discounts on culture, entertainment, and shopping)
Training and professional development opportunities through e-learning
Computer glasses
Application & Contact
Please note that applications and interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Therefore, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
We are committed to a recruitment process free from discrimination and bias. We welcome applicants regardless of gender, gender identity or expression, age, ethnicity, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, or background.
To apply, click on "Submit application" and complete our AI-powered interview. It is a quick and easy way for us to get to know you and your experience, while giving you the opportunity to show us who you are.
The recruitment process
When you apply, you will be invited to complete an AI-powered interview with Hubert related to the position. The next step is a digital legal background check conducted through Fortcheck. After this, reference checks will be carried out digitally using Refensa. Following these steps, SEGULA Technologies will take over the recruitment process. Please note that the role may be filled before the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8095786-2113721". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Marketpeople AB
(org.nr 559420-3167), https://jobb.marketpeople.se
Borås Resecentrum (visa karta
)
503 38 BORÅS Arbetsplats
Marketpeople Jobbnummer
10010332