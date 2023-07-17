Logistics Engineer
Your responsibility as a Packaging Engineer, is to work with all the stakeholders to define how each and every part is to be packed in accordance with Volvo standards and regulations. The cases can come from anywhere and anyone in the logistic chain. It can for example be triggered by new parts for our upcoming new products, an ergonomic issue or to optimize a logistic flow.
Within GTO E&BM the Packaging Engineers work in a Regional Packaging Team but have a local manager and are located at the plants. You will be responsible to align and set the packaging for all the plants, while being the connection to your local plant. We are both local and regional in our approach and take pride in connecting the local production environment with the bigger supply chain.
• Maintain packaging for a portfolio of Suppliers
• Act on behalf of the E&BM core plants regarding packaging instructions
• Support product projects and work with setting packaging of new parts
• Support and provide knowhow for their production area, at the local plant
• Participate in and empower our global packaging networks
Who are you?
You need to be curious in what makes a logistic flow efficient, and how good logistics can be turned into value for the company and customer. You find motivation in challenges where the scope is bigger than any one of your stakeholders realise.
• Analytical mindset
• Solution oriented, with a holistic view set
• Long-term perspective
• Good at collaborating cross-functionally
Required Competences
• Excellent with computer and experienced with digitalized simulation tools
• Experience/Training in Supply Chain optimization and Lean Logistics
• Fluent in English
• Bachelor of Science or equivalent work experience
Experience from a production environment is beneficial.
