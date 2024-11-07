Logistics Developer & Analyst to HV Breakers
2024-11-07
The opportunity
High Voltage Breakers is a business unit within Hitachi Energy located in Ludvika, Sweden. The unit has worldwide responsibility for the development, production, and sale of Hitachi Energy High Voltage Breakers for both AC and DC power systems. High Voltage Breakers are essential part of reliable and energy efficient power systems.
"We are in an exciting area and are now seeking a Logistics Developer & Analyst to our team.
You will be a part of local management team in logistics and report to me, who is logistics manager.
My leadership is based on faith in people and the desire to see people develop. At HV Breakers we see the people and the teams as the key to our success and are working a lot with well-being initiatives. Good cooperation, communication and trust between each other go a long way. I also believe in freedom with responsibility and that one of my most important mission is to see what I can do for you to success and develop in the way you need. Hope to hear from you!" - Zanna Westring, Logistics Manager
How you 'll make an impact
Analyzing and interpreting data related to logistics operations
Developing and implementing strategies that improve the efficiency of the logistics chain
Identifying cost-saving opportunities within the logistics chain
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to optimize logistics processes
Monitor inventory levels to ensure optimal stock levels and prevent shortages or overstocking
Recommending and implementing process improvements
Preparing reports, track KPIs and presenting findings to logistics management
Identifying and defining new approaches and systems for inventory management
Close collaboration with teams within HV Breakers, production, clients, and stakeholders
Your background
Experience with logistics software and ERP systems (SAP S/4 Hana is preferable)
Good Microsoft Excel skills
Familiarity with lean management and continuous improvement methodologies
Good project management skills
Experience from logistics industry, either as work experience and/or higher education within the logistics area
Good communication skills in both Swedish and English are required
Strategic as a person and able to see improvements in both short and long term
Soft skills as innovative and creative, preferably with digital solutions, where you also can take actions
Structured and organized in your daily work where you easily collaborate with people from different cultures
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed by end of November so the sooner you show your interest the better.
Recruiting Manager Zanna Westring, zanna.westring1@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Banvägen 11 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika
8999452