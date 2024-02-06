Logistics Coordinator to Merck!
Are you ready to kick off the next step of your career and take an active part in the future of our journey in Supply Network Operations? We are looking for a skilled colleague to strengthen the Merck-team in their Northern cluster for a period of 12 months during their upcoming SAP LEAN implementation.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Merck was founded in 1668 in Darmstadt, Germany. Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. With over 350 years of history, it has grown into a global powerhouse with a workforce of 66,000 across 66 countries. Merck's success lies not only in its rich past but also in an unwavering commitment to innovation, fueled by a diverse team dedicated to making a global impact. Since 1969, Merck has been a key player in Sweden's pharmaceutical scene, driven by a timeless commitment to innovation and purpose.
Our Logistics Coordinator will focus on contribute to product supply management of Merck pharmaceuticals in countries in the Northern cluster during implementation of SAP LEAN. We are looking for someone who is precise and detail-oriented. Our ideal candidate thrives on delivering results with energy and urgency. You excel at prioritizing tasks, are well-organized, and bring a solution-oriented, hands-on mentality. If you're someone who turns vision into action, we want you on our team!
You are offered
• An exciting and various role at a large company with excellent development opportunities
• A dedicated consultant manager who will support and coach you in your career
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Co-operation with internal stakeholders, mainly within commercial, controlling and quality
• Close contact with wholesalers & 3PL warehouses and internal production planners
• Follow up on incoming deliveries and outgoing shipments
• Manage orders from wholesalers / clinics
• Invoicing, crediting, month end closing and reporting
• Stockreconcilliation
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Finance / Business Administration preferably with focus on logistics
• Work experience of 1-2 years in logistics / finance
• Excellent communication skills, and you are fluent in Swedish and English
• Well knowledge of MS Windows applications, especially MS Excel
For this recruitment process, it is required that you complete two tests, MAP and Matrigma. We will send the tests to those who meet the criteria mentioned above, and you will have 48 hours to complete them
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from supply chain(s) within the Pharma Industry
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Problem solver
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
