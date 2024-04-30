Logistics Coordinator
Takara Bio Europe Swedish Filial / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Takara Bio Europe Swedish Filial i Göteborg
Job description
Process and Coordinate shipments from warehouse in Göteborg
Product labelling, assembly of finished goods and packaging of products
Act as security officer at TSF, in relation to the "authorized consignee-certification"
Process distribution according to requirements for Authorized consignees.
Preparation of documents associated with shipments within EU as well as world-wide deliveries, including custom invoice, declaration of goods and delivery note.
In charge of requesting regulatory certificates, such as declaration of goods, Vet certificates etc.
Book deliveries for ground and air freight when necessary
Track deliveries
Take care of distribution facility
Secure supply of packaging material (order packaging material, store the packaging..)
Picking and packaging of goods, including handling of dry ice and liquid nitrogen
Secure the shipment of goods at +4, -20 and in dry shippers
Act as logistic contact person.
Process inventory counts and controls when needed.
Preferred experience
Language skills: English (fluent ideally - communications are mainly in English),
Experience with Microsoft Office, CRM (SalesForce) and ERP (Sage X3),
Good interpersonal skills required to interact with people from various teams with different backgrounds and cultures,
Excellent communication skills, both written and oral - including a thorough understanding of courtesy and politeness and good presentation,
Good organizational skills with the ability to multi-task in a demanding professional environment,
Autonomous, proactive and willing to innovate,
About Takara Bio
Our mission at Takara Bio is to contribute to the development of revolutionary biotechnologies for the improvement of human health. Though most known for our industry-leading enzymes and NGS solutions, we offer a wide array of life science products and services in areas such as stem cell and gene therapies, and mRNA vaccine development.
Takara Bio Europe is a subsidiary of the Japanese company Takara Bio Inc., the company also has locations in the US and throughout Asia. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Takara Bio Europe Swedish Filial
(org.nr 516413-1509)
Arvid Wallgrens Backe 20 (visa karta
)
413 46 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8650789