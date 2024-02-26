Logistics Coordinator
2024-02-26
ValueOne is looking for a Logistics Coordinator with experience from working within Order to Cash, Supply Chain Management and logistics for a pharmaceutical company north of Stockholm. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible and lasts for 12 months with possibilities for transition to a permanent position.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Logistics Coordinator you will be responsible for the accuracy of stock records, ensuring master data accuracy and ensuring inventory availability. You will be a part of a team of colleagues locally and collaborate with the Shared Service Centre organizations.
Main tasks:
Follow up with 3PL (Oriola, Tamro, Nomeko). Monitor and resolve stock differences between SAP and 3PL WMS
Manage deviations in transport flow
Analyze data using SAP and Excel
Manage inbounds
Handle returns
Manage blocking and releasing of inventory
Identify and contribute to process and system improvements as well as cost optimization initiatives
Experience and competencies
A Bachelor's degree in a related field or other relevant work experience is required for this position. You should have 5-10 years of experience in Order to Cash, Supply Chain Management, and logistics, as well as solid knowledge of internal logistics operations such as receiving, inventory management, order processing, replenishment, and shipping. It is important that you are self-motivated and have strong time and stress management skills. Good communication skills in English, both verbally and in writing, are crucial. Knowledge in any Scandinavian language is beneficial. You also need to have analytical ability and a high degree of accuracy with good mathematical skills to handle complex data. A continuous improvement mindset and strong multitasking skills are essential for this position.
We are seeking an assertive, analytical problem solver with a can-do attitude for this role. Strong experience with SAP and MS Office is necessary, along with the ability to assist in developing, writing, and implementing policies and procedures. Industry experience from Life Science, 3PL or FMCG is advantageous. Additionally, you should be able to manage regular travel/visits to the company 's 3PL's facilities within your cluster responsibility.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren at +46 70 748 18 91 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
