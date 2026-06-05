Logistic Support to World Leading Tech Company
Temp-Team Sverige AB / Lagerjobb / Gävle Visa alla lagerjobb i Gävle
2026-06-05
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, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
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Ongoingly, Temp-Team Sweden AB is supporting one of the world's leading and most recognized tech companies in recruiting Logistics/Warehouse Support staff for their Data Center in Valbo, Gävle. If you are looking for a dynamic role in a high-performing environment, with opportunities to develop your skills within logistics, inventory management, and warehouse operations, this could be the right opportunity for you.
You will play a vital part in making the Data Centers daily operations run smoothly. The team you will be joining covers the below responsibilities:
Responsibilities:
Perform assigned Logistics/Warehouse Support tasks and escalate issues during high-volume work activity or escalation-based situations.
Seek guidance from management before proceeding with the next step of a process.
Perform data entry to document inbound and outbound packages.
Execute incoming and outgoing deliveries as instructed by management (e.g. purchase order (PO) receiving, Rack Movement Supervisor (RMS) activities).
Ensure accurate documentation of incoming and outgoing deliveries as well as records.
Perform cycle audits and data corrections to ensure all inventory controls are met.
Ensure detailed physical inventory tracking and staging.
Requirements:
High School Diploma AND 6 months of experience or an internship in inventory management, retail, warehouse management, or a related field.
Basic understanding of how to use Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word).
Physically in good health as the role requires a lot of walking and bending.
To be considered for this role, you must hold a Swedish passport or permanent residency (PR).
We can offer you:
Attractive working conditions
Employment at one of the world's most recognizes companies who over and over is celebrated as one of the world's greatest places to work
Work schedule is full-time
Location: Valbo, Gävle
Start date: 1 July 2026
Temporary Resource
Application
You will be employed by Temp-Team Sweden AB, but working full-time at our client's location.
We connect skilled professionals with assignments at clients that are in the forefront of their field. If this sounds interesting, send a targeted CV (in English) and we will review it and get back to you if there's a match.
It is very important that you communicate your experience within the above mentioned job details and requirements in your CV.
For any questions regarding the position please contact Elnaz Memarian at elm@temp-team.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Temp-Team Sverige AB
(org.nr 556630-5420), https://www.temp-team.se/
803 11 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Temp-Team avd. Göteborg Kontakt
Business Delivery Manager
Elnaz Memarian elm@temp-team.se +460733983140 Jobbnummer
9949493