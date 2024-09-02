Logistic & Maintenance Coordinator
2024-09-02
Would you like to contribute to set new standards for distribution of LPG? Do you have experience with logistics and maintenance coordination? Are you able to work on several parallel projects? Then this might be your new endeavour.
You will oversee the operations and maintenance of infrastructure in the Nordics region e.g. tank storage facilities, truck and rail terminals in Sweden and Norway. You will be responsible for managing the maintenance system and the tasks assigned. To succeed in this role, your attention to detail, strong analytical skills, and a positive approach to problem-solving are essential.
About our team
You will be a part of our team in Gothenburg and also work closely with our colleagues in Norway and Denmark. From time to time you will also support our team in Finland.
In Gothenburg we are a team of 11 (technicians, engineers, logistic/supply and sales team). You will work closely with the other logistics coordinators in the Nordics and also with our HSSEQ Manager. Together we strive to offer excellent service to our customers.
Your role
Your role will be divided in 50% logistics and 50% maintenance coordination. Your role is operational and hands-on.
Responsibilities and key tasks:
Optimise deliveries by a proactive planning process. For this purpose it is important to identify problems, assess their cost and seek the best possible position, and also identify and react rapidly when any deviation from objectives is observed.
Technical responsibility for internal infrastructure e.g. tank storage facilities, LPG transfer facilities and rail terminals
Ensure that all distribution activity meets the required standards and regulatory requirements at all times
Planning maintenance inspections on LPG infrastructure and follow up on sub-contractors maintenance activities
Maintain and improve operational safety following every application of transport regulations and the Kosan Gas Nordic HSE policy
See to that the non-conformance and near miss reporting are properly done and follow up on actions
Issuing permit to work on infrastructure installations
In cooperation with the Logistic team and HSSEQ Manager work with Management of Change procedure and projects due to technical changes and modifications on infrastructure facilities.
You will be based at our Gothenburg office. Travels within the Nordics to storage facilities and railheads on a regular basis.
Your qualifications
We are looking for a person who has:
Strong analytical skills and some experience in planning related jobs
Quick critical thinking and problem-solving abilities
Understanding of the supply chain, including common obstacles and effective solutions
Significant technical knowledge and interest
Good interpersonal and relationships skills and sees the value of a good customer relationship
The ability to work in a fast-paced environment
If you have experience in distribution, preferably with LPG exposure in logistic area, it is beneficial.
You are fluent, verbally and in writing, in both Swedish and English. You are skilled in the Office package.
We are offering
You will be an important part of the business and as the role has recently been reworked, you will have the opportunity to influence your everyday working situation.
We offer good development opportunities and we ensure that you get the introduction and training you need. We operate in an industry that moves in a greener direction, where LPG can play a significant role.
You will be part of a committed team with an informal workplace atmosphere where we have fun while achieving our goals. We are part of an international group and we are a major player in our industry.
Contact info
For more information about this job opportunity, please contact Engineering & Operations Manager, Conor Andrews: e-mail conor.andrews@kosangas.se
We are ready to receive your application. Please apply with CV and how you fill the qualifications we are looking for. We interview continuously and the process ends as soon as we have found the right candidate.
About Kosan Gas
Kosan Gas is one of the leading suppliers of LPG in cylinders and tank in the Nordic countries. In Denmark, we are also the market-leading supplier of LPG in bottles. For more than 90 years the company has delivered energy solutions to both professional and private customers previously under the brands BP Gas and Shell Gas. We have also launched the market's first renewable LPG, Kosan Biomix. Today, the American holding company UGI Corporation owns 100% of the shares in Kosan Gas. Our Nordic head office is in Aarhus, Denmark, and we have sales offices in Oslo, Gothenburg and Helsinki.
