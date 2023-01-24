Logistic Engineer Gen 3
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Whats in it for you
At Volvo Cars Propulsion Components (VCPC) in Skövde you will be a part of a committed team in a global network that will exceed the highest expectations from our customers building our Electric Axel Drive Unit. In our future assembly plant in Skövde we work with lean, clean and flexible production technologies by continuously developing people and improving our processes.
Each team has an overall responsibility for safety, team development, quality, and delivery.
As a Logistic Engineer you will create and build new logistic flows by ownership, purpose and courage to create excellence.
This role will continuously develop through the projects where we are creating a team that develops the future manufacturing processes for our future electric front axle drive (EFAD) and electric rear axle drive (ERAD).
Together with Manufacturing Engineering, our purpose is to develop and secure the best available techniques, as well as develop new manufacturing and logistic processes and set new standards.
Further development of the role will be a part of the assignment and the ambition is to form this role to be the future leader of Volvo Cars Propulsion Components logistic team or a specialist within logistics.
What will you do
You will initially be a part of the electric front/rear axle drive project team and lead the development of future production processes as well as part of the launch of new components.
During this project phase you will be a part of creating routines, procedures and way of working between Volvo Cars and our manufacturing partner in order to achieve and implement the best possible processes. You will be responsible for educating and training the people that will run the logistic process in the future and support the teams with the right prerequisites to ensure targets are achieved. Furthermore, you will lead manpower efficiency and ratio plan as well as improvements connected to in-plant logistic processes and equipment.
A part of the role will also be to support development, introduction and implementations of packaging and material handling and how processes can be improved. Responsibility of maintaining and optimizing installed In Plant Logistics processes in terms of Volvo Cars aspects as well as to drive Volvo Cars Manufacturing System pillar implementation.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you hold a university degree or equal education/competence within production and logistics and preferable Volvo Cars Manufacturing System and lean production. We believe you have a passion for cars and new technology and logistics. You are fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
We also think that you have significant logistic experience, with ability to create and build logistic processes and motivate employees alongside extended knowledge in methods, tools, processes and ways of working in logistics. You are a strong believer in the efficiency of logistics, and you hold a strategical mindset with ambition to further develop the business. Ersättning
