Logistic Coordinator to the automotive industry!

This position gives a great opportunity to develop a cross functional network as the tasks require close collaboration both internally and with the markets. Constantly changing environment in this business-critical operational role brings a lot of opportunities to grow as a professional and in the area of Operations Planning and Supply Chain Management.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a dedicated Order Coordinator who will be a part of The Order Management team within Program Planning & Order Management. The Order Management team is globally responsible for fulfilling the clients Production Order book, according to decided production program. The team is managing the order book by daily order scheduling and manual handling of orders, all with a high customer focus supporting our clients objectives. The team is single point of contact for all markets when it comes to questions and requests related to the production order book.
Our client are on a change journey getting ready for a exiting future and are now looking for new talents to strengthen our team. In this role you will along with operational tasks be part of implementing new IT systems tools, new processes, and ways of working that are in pipeline for PP&OM. You will be part of a dedicated and competent team with whom you will be able to exchange knowledge around the new Order to Delivery process.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Secure 100% fulfillment of order book for markets & regions within area of responsibility
• Process order requests from markets & regions
• Analyze production order book situation and proactively address issues & challenges
• Create daily order report based on data in ARO
• Identify, develop and implement improvements both within team and cross-functionally. New ways of working, IT systems & tools as well as automation
• Participate in the monthly program process and perform related order scheduling activities
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
you who:
• Have a university degree in academic qualification or equivalent experience
• Are a good administrator, used to work in Microsoft Excel
• Are fluent in English, both written and oral, is a must. Other languages are beneficial
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous knowledge from areas as Order Management, Market ordering processes and/or Plant planning processes
• Experience of working in applications as ARO (Assembly Receive Order), Hercules, CPAM and Power BI
To succeed in this role, you need strong communication and collaboration skills. Analytical skills combined with a solution-oriented mindset and a can-do attitude are crucial to drive results. You take ownership of given tasks & responsibilities, and you have an interest in learning the different systems relevant for the role.
The role is business critical and as the environment around us is constantly changing you need to be able to manage unpredictable situations in combination with high complexity.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
