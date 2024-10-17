Logistic Assistant (M/F/D)
2024-10-17
Avantor is currently looking for a pro-active and motivated Logistic Assistant to join the expanding team in Mölndal, Gothenburg! In this dynamic role, you'll provide logistical support across three teams, taking on various ad hoc tasks. You'll be responsible for managing incoming goods, unpacking them, and much more! Are you service-oriented and outgoing? Have you always wanted to work in an international setting, and are you interested in stepping into the life sciences industry? Then this could be the opportunity you've been waiting for! Interested? - Read on!
Maybe you are working in logistics, hospitality or retail but have an interest in science, this could be your opportunity to transition your career into the laboratory world!
This is a full-time, permanent position, based at our customer site, AstraZeneca, in Mölndal. Next to an attractive salary, we offer multiple benefits such as a bonus, pension scheme and Health Care allowance. With this role, you get the opportunity to establish a wide network within our company and the industry.
Working hours: Monday - Friday, flexible start time between 6:00 - 9:00 and finish time 15:00 - 18:00
The team
You belong to the Supply Chain department, currently counting 30 associates. The teams is divided into three teams of 10 associates each, to which you'll offer logistical support: Shipping, Stockroom, and ChemStore. Together with your colleagues, you are part of our department Lab & Production Services, which supports leading pharmaceutical companies and laboratories all over the world, in Research and Development within the Life Sciences industry.
What we're looking for
Experience:
Hands-on experience in a logistic job
Experience in a fast-paced environment or similar is a plus, though not required
Preferred qualifications:
Good general IT skills, especially with MS Office
Fluent communication skills in English; Swedish is a plus
A forklift license is an advantage
Flexible and able to adapt to shifting priorities
Motivated, hardworking and service minded
Outgoing, a real team player and independent
How you will thrive and create an impact
Manage incoming goods by unpacking, regsitering in the IT system and placing them in the correct location
Distribute materials and chemicals to the appropriate laboratory
Assist in processing outgoing shipments by picking items from shelves and packing them
Oversee the disposal of chemicals and manage returns in the Chemical Store
Handle the collection of outbound materials from customers
Ensure outbound materials are correctly packed, marked, and labeled
Perform administrative tasks related to shipping and order placements
Support in designing work processes for both Avantor Services and our customers
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-16
