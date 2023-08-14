Logistic and Administration Specialist
2023-08-14
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
In this role you will be part of the organization in HVDC, Hitachi Energy, Ludvika, Sweden. The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is an enabler for renewable energy integration, support futures energy transition for a sustainable future. Please find out more about our world leading technology at www.hitachienergy.com/HVDC
HVDC has a very exciting journey ahead being one of the leaders in the green energy transition with our state of the art technology. We are foreseeing a remarkable market growth the coming years. This is a unique opportunity to join one of the leading companies in the green energy transition and do so in a role that will evolve over the years.
Your responsibilities
Ensure quality and timely deliverables as per the projects and products plans
Collaborating and coordinating with all concerned teams and organizations, both internal and external
Coordinate and drive actions with external manufacturers and internal stakeholders related to prototype and serial production, design for manufacturing and test actions, fault investigations, production statistics follow up
Communicate and interact internally with electronics design engineers, component engineers, software engineers and mechanical engineers as a proxy for the manufacturers
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You have experience and deep understanding of manufacturing processes in the electronics industry.
Specific experience and understanding of data handling, production statistics, fault investigations and change implementation is a key to be successful in this role.
Willingness and talent in coordinating actions between development and manufacturing is needed
You hold a Bachelor's degree in Production Technology, Mechanical Engineering or in other relevant field.
You are self-driven with great collaboration skills.
You have experience from working with processes, such as Scrum / Agile. Experience from Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) is considered as an advantage.
Proficiency in English is required, additional language skills are meritorious.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before September 17th!
Recruiting Manager Jonny Eriksson, jonny.eriksson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17
