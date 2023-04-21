Localization QA Specialist
Sharkmob is working on an open-world, online, action-packed experience developed by an ambitious crew of industry veterans and new talent. We are now looking for a Localization QA specialist to be the link between Localization, QA, and external parties to ensure the proper internationalization of the game.
The role
As a Localization QA Specialist, you will perform reviews of the game's code to prepare it for localization, look at the elements of coding that vary depending on locales/markets; set naming conventions for source code elements; inform game developers about the most common cultural issues presenting localization challenges one can expect to discover in international target markets, such as history, ethnicity, religion, and geopolitical perspectives, etc.
We believe you have excellent communication skills and a cold-headed proactiveness with close attention to detail.
Responsibilities
• Anticipate, identify, analyze, fix, and/or re-assign localization bugs. Make sure developers allocate sufficient space to prevent truncations and overruns. Also, ensure no text is embedded in graphic files to reduce localization time and the challenge of fitting translated texts into existing graphic images.
• Perform localization smoke tests after each integration of localized content.
• Coordinate work between LQA testers and development teams and facilitate that builds can be delivered at the planned localization quality level and on time. This also involves communication with QA team members in charge of servers, etc. to make sure LQA testers have proper builds to test on.
• Validation and follow-up on localization-specific issues flagged internally by various team members.
• Continuous communication and close collaboration with different departments such as Narrative, UI, Audio, etc. to solve and support solutions for localization.
Requirements
• You have several years of localization or LQA experience, ideally in the video games industry.
• You are able to communicate effectively in English, both verbally and in writing, in professional and casual settings (knowledge of any other language at a medium or native level would be a plus).
• Released a live game product.
• Proficient with the Microsoft Office platform.
About us
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Sharkmob is currently working on three major projects: Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe; and two proprietary, unannounced projects.
We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, take a look at our homepage (https://www.sharkmob.com/about). Ersättning
